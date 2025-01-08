Tom Holland has found his next project. The young actor has signed on to star in an adaptation of The Partner, a project in which Holland will also serve as a producer, according to Deadline. The movie will be based on the novel of the same name by John Grisham. The book follows Patrick Lanigan, a character who fakes his death with a staged burning car after working at a law firm. Lanigan is willing to leave his entire life behind him in order to steal a large amount of money from one of his clients. The movie will depict whether the protagonist will be able to get through his scheme or not.

Graham Moore will serve as the screenwriter, bringing The Partner from the page to the screen. Before signing on to work on the adaptation of Grisham's work, the writer was involved with the development of The Imitation Game and The Outfit. The production company recently launched by Tom Holland, Harry Holland and Will South, Billy17, is also attached to the adaptation.

The Partner is only one of the projects Holland is currently working on. The actor has been cast in The Odyssey, the next movie from auteur filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Holland is also scheduled to return as Peter Parker in a fourth Spider-Man movie. Destin Daniel Cretton has been hired to direct the story that will follow the beloved hero after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland's busy schedule could be one of the reasons why Universal hasn't set a release date for The Partner.

John Grisham's Legacy Continues

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Partner sounds like it will be an intriguing premise for audiences from all over the world, and it's the next step in the fascinating legacy Grisham's work has left on the screen. The first novel from the writer to get turned into a movie was The Firm, the legal thriller starring Tom Cruise. The most recent Grisham adaptation that delighted audiences on the screen was The Innocent Man, the true-crime documentary miniseries created by Ross M. Dinerstein and Clay Tweel. Another highly-anticipated project based on the work of Grisham is The Rainmaker, a television series that will feature Jason Blum, Jason Richman, Michael Seitzman, and David Gernert as executive producers. It's time for Holland to become a part of that legacy thanks to The Partner.

A release date for The Partner hasn't been set by Universal. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. The Firm is currently available on Pluto TV.

