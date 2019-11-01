There’s Something Different About Tom Holland in This First Image from ‘Cherry’

0

Some of the most interesting films you’ll ever see come from big-name writers, directors, and actors right after coming off of a big-budget, blockbuster picture. There’s literally no bigger movie to come off of than Avengers: Endgame, so directors Joe and Anthony Russo‘s new film Cherry is one to keep an eye on, especially because Spider-darling Tom Holland stars front and center.

But this role ain’t Peter Parker revisited. As you can tell in the new (and first) image from Cherry, Holland’s sporting a shaved head, a haunted expression, and a (likely) loaded gun. The change is a shocking one but makes sense considering that he’ll be taking on the lead role of Nico Walker‘s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. It follows an Iraq War veteran who comes home only to struggle with PTSD and opioid addiction, which leads to him robbing banks.

Jessica Goldberg (The Path) and Angela Otstot (The Shield) co-wrote the script. Also starring Ciara Bravo (Wayne) as the female lead, Bill Skarsgard (It), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jeffrey Wahlberg (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce) and Kyle Harvey (The After Party) fill out the supporting cast. The Russo Bros. produce and direct Cherry, which arrives in theaters on January 1, 2020.



Check out the first look at a very different Holland in Cherry: