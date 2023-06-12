Ron Howard has made a number of great movies. Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Splash, Night Shift, Parenthood, and The Paper are all masterpieces of their respective genres, and have emerged as time-honored classics that are worth revisiting for anyone interested in seeing why certain films resonate with a generation. He also has a few films so disastrous that they are worthy of extended academic analysis. Can anyone justify giving Jim Carrey free rein to do whatever he wanted in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, or explain exactly what was going on in Inferno, which is apparently the third time that Howard utilized the ridiculous source material of Dan Brown’s novels centered on Professor Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks)?

Compared to these incredible highs and mind-boggling lows, 2015’s In the Heart of the Sea feels like a complete and utter oddity. It’s a perfectly adequate, otherwise forgettable historical epic that just so happens to feature excellent performances by Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, and an extraordinary cast who are all working overtime to make something out of Howard's attempt to revitalize the story that apparently inspired Herman Melville's 1851 novel Moby-Dick.

Chris Hemsworth Commits to 'In the Heart of the Sea's Intensity

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on Nathaniel Philbrick's 2000 non-fiction book of the same name, In the Heart of the Sea centers on the “real story” behind the crew of the famously sunken naval whale ship Essex that gave birth to the legend of Moby-Dick. Apparently, enough people had searched the Internet for “Moby-Dick true story” that Warner Brothers was convinced they had another blockbuster on its hands. The film is told in partial flashback, as the Essex’s lone survivor Thomas Nickersen (Brendan Gleason) recounts his adventures as a young man to Melville, who is portrayed in the film by Ben Whishaw. A younger Thomas (played in a pre-Spider-Man Holland) joins the crew of the Essex alongside first mate Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth), Captain George Pollard Jr. (Benjamin Walker), and second mate Matthew Joy (Cillian Murphy), all of whom lose their lives over the course of the adventure, inspiring the Moby Dick legend. It’s not a bad film by any stretch of the imagination, but if it wasn’t for the excellent cast, there’s little chance that anyone would remember a thing about it.

The last few years have been interesting ones for Hemsworth, as he’s tried to break free from Thor by working with such auteurs as Blackhat’s Michael Mann, Bad Times at the El Royale’s Drew Goddard, Spiderhead’s Joseph Kosinski, and Furiosa’s George Miller. While there’s no doubt that Hemsworth has comedic talents as evident in the MCU, he really needed a great dramatic role to sink his teeth into. Considering that his MCU roles are starting to feel more and more thankless as a result of the disastrous storytelling decisions in Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s exciting to see Hemsworth test himself. Even though he has to work through some cloying dialogue, it’s interesting to see him invested in a role that’s not simply jockeying him between set pieces.

While In the Heart of the Sea isn’t as successful overall as his previous collaboration with Howard in 2013’s Rush, he is able to show a sense of hopelessness as Chase becomes the victim of the bad decision-making of his superior officers. He’s clearly the man best suited to lead the mission, but he’s negated to the role of first mate and must watch as the men he’s served alongside starve and die. The anger, frustration, and heartbreak that Chase feels is something that allows him to bond with Joy over, and getting more of Cillian Murphy brooding is never a bad thing.

Tom Holland Delivers a Mature, Helpless Performance

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the hallmarks of Hemsworth’s career has been his noted physicality. Whether he’s playing one of the various versions of Thor or Tyler Rake of the Extraction series, Hemsworth’s ability to transform his body has always been an incredible element of his stardom, as he’s been one of the defining action heroes of his generation. That is subverted in an interesting way during In the Heart of the Sea. Seeing someone who's been “Fat Thor” on the brink of starvation is a shocking, horrifying image that indicates just how much Hemsworth was able to commit to the material.

As anyone that has seen The Impossible knows, Holland has a sense of dramatic helplessness that is well-suited for disaster movies. With In the Heart of the Sea, he captures the same instant fear and anguish that someone feels watching the forces of nature turn against them, but it’s particularly interesting to see him attempt to emulate the work of a great older actor. Holland's youthfulness really comes across during the pivotal conclusion; even though he is a loyal sailor, it's evident that he's still a young man who has no idea what his future entails. It's interesting to see him look to his superiors for advice, even though he knows that they're just as helpless as he is as the ship's structure declines.

If you’re a young actor trying to make your way in the industry, Brendan Gleason is a pretty great role model. In the role before he became an elf on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Benjamin Walker does a great job at capturing the prideful nature of Captain Pollard; he’s an initially unlikeable character that has to acknowledge his failures by the time the story reaches its conclusion. Rings of Power fans might also appreciate the side role by Adar himself, Joseph Mawle, as another member of the crew.

Even if Warner Brothers hadn’t pushed back the film from its March 2015 release date by ten months so that it would debut in theaters the weekend before Star Wars: The Force Awakens brought in over $2 billion at the global worldwide box office, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that remembers In the Heart of the Sea. It’s a frustrating example of a great director and an interesting story simply not blending well. Sadly, not enough people were interested in seeing an extended version of the Moby Dick adventure when a simple article would have sufficed. That being said, anyone legitimately interested in watching this highly ambitious, yet ultimately underwhelming aquatic adventure has a murderer’s row of great performances to keep them entertained as they watch a two-hour movie that’s tagline is almost a spoiler in and of itself.