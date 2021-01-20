Tom Holland is the physical embodiment of enthusiasm, so who better to host a brief sneak preview of Disneyland’s upcoming Spider-Man attraction? WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure also stars Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man guiding visitors through a spider-gadget field test that goes wrong, and Holland looks just as hyped as anyone to ride the dang thing whenever Disneyland actually opens back up.

The brief 60-second video features Holland narrating the process of filming his sequences for the ride, as well as a ton of original artwork and behind-the-scenes footage of the attraction’s construction. As Holland explains, the storyline of the ride sees Peter Parker spearheading a STEM initiative called WEB, or Worldwide Engineering Brigade, with visitors playing the part of a team of people testing out a new web-slinging vehicle. Things go awry, although Holland, in a rare display of discretion, doesn’t spill the beans on what exactly happens. From the looks of the video, the ride appears to feature an interactive component wherein guests can actually shoot webs from the car by extending their arms, so it’ll be interesting to see how it all comes together.

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will be part of the long-awaited Avengers Campus, a new area of the park akin to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that is currently scheduled to open sometime this year. However, with the park recently ending its Annual Passport program and its operating future a massive question mark, it’s unclear whether that date still stands and if the Spider-Man ride is expected to be one of the attractions up and running on opening day. Until then, you can check out the video below. Meanwhile, Holland has a busy 2021 ahead of him, with the video game adaptation Uncharted, the Russo Brothers' crime thriller Cherry, and the sci-fi epic Chaos Walking on the way.

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Freaks and Geeks’ Is Coming to Hulu Complete With Its Original Soundtrack "You suck, 'Dallas' rules!"