Actor Tom Holland said that he is dying to make a cameo on the HBO series Euphoria, and has visited the set “30 times this season.” Created by Sam Levinson, the teen drama stars Zendaya in the lead role. Zendaya, of course, plays Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson in the Spider-Man movies starring Holland as the Marvel superhero.

While chatting with IMDb, Holland said he is “disappointed” that despite his best attempts, he hasn’t been invited to make an appearance on Euphoria yet. He said:

“Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria 30 times this season.”

Zendaya chimed in: “I know! Let me talk to some people. HBO! Let’s get them on the phone.” Euphoria premiered with a 10-episode first season in 2019. Zendaya plays the troubled teen Rue Bennett on the show, which follows a group of high-school students and tackles thorny themes such as drug abuse, identity, and trauma. Euphoria, which is set to return with a second season in January, also features Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and others.

The harrowing world of the show iis a far cry from the relatively bright Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Holland and Zendaya also play teenagers. They reunited on screen this weekend in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third solo Spidey film starring Holland. The actor debuted as the Marvel superhero in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and followed it up with two solo films—Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home—and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

It was reported recently by The New York Times that a fourth Spider-Man film starring Holland, and presumably also Zendaya, is in development at Marvel and Sony. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told the Times, “Yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”

Continuing from where No Way Home left off seems like a no-brainer, considering the film is expected to set pandemic-era box office records by the end of the weekend. Spider-Man remains, as fans have proven, one of the most beloved pop-culture characters in the world.

But Holland and Zendaya also chit-chatted about another massively popular franchise centered around teenage characters. In the IMDb video, they also speculated about which Harry Potter houses their characters in the Spider-Man series—Peter Parker and MJ—would be sorted into. “I think Peter would be in Hufflepuff,” and, “Slytherin all day long for MJ,” Holland joked. Zendaya replied, “No! Just because someone is honest and upfront doesn’t mean they’re Slytherin. I think she’s Ravenclaw.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing theaters, and Harry Potter fans can tune in to HBO Max on January 1 to watch a reunion special celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’s release. You can watch Holland and Zendaya's interaction here:

