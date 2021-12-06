Tom Holland is about to play Spider-Man for his sixth time in the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, but after this multiverse epic releases it looks like Holland might be entering a new phase in his very young career. The actor revealed that he will play legendary actor Fred Astaire in a new biopic for Sony Pictures. It was briefly mentioned by GQ in their recent profile interview with the Spider-Man actor that producer Amy Pascal was looking at Holland for the role. Now Holland himself has confirmed that he will be playing Astaire.

Currently deep in the No Way Home press tour, Holland stated to the Associated Press,

“I am playing Fred Astaire. Yeah I am. The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me. I know that Amy Pascal has the script. She Facetimed me earlier. I was in the bar and we had a lovely Facetime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

Not much else is known about the film, like who is attached to direct or who wrote the script, but it should also be noted that this is a separate project from the previously-announced biopic Fred & Ginger which will see Jamie Bell playing Astaire.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Tom Holland Says 'No Way Home' Fight Scenes Are "Very Violent"Holland being attached to this project should get both fans of the actor and classic Hollywood excited due to the actor's musical and dancing background. Holland is perfect to fill Astaire’s energetic shoes as he has previously played the title character in the musical Billy Elliot on the West End of London from 2008 to 2010, not to mention his 2017 performance on Lip Sync Battle, where he mashed up “Singin’ in the Rain” with Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” is something the internet is arguably still recovering from. (Here is your weekly reminder of that incredible performance.)

Astaire’s career spanned over 50 years before his death in 1987 and was made famous because of classic films like Holiday Inn, Top Hat, Swing Time, Shall We Dance, and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.

The next time we will see Holland is later this month in Spider-Man: No Way Home and next year he will play the iconic adventurer Nathan Drake in Uncharted. For all the latest news on this particular Fred Astaire biopic, stick with Collider.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': New Footage Gives Closer Look at Willem Dafoe's New Green Goblin Suit Willem Dafoe teased new details about his Green Goblin suit in a panel with Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email