With director Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted movie arriving in theaters on February 18, I recently spoke to Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg about making the adaptation of the popular video game franchise. During the fun conversation, they talked about why it’s taken so long to get the movie made, what it was like filming the massive cargo plane action scene, what they’re excited for fans of the game to see in the film, and if working with Wahlberg means Holland gets a Wahlburgers gift card for life. In addition, they revealed what someone should watch if they’ve never seen anything they’ve done before, and Holland talks about how much he loves Lone Survivor and how he listens to some of the soundtrack if he needs to get emotional in a scene.

As you’ve seen in the many trailers, Uncharted is a prequel to the video game series and it’s about how a young Nathan Drake (Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) first meet and why they team up to find the lost Ferdinand Magellan fortune that could be worth five billion dollars. Uncharted also stars Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Antonio Banderas as the ruthless Santiago Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the Magellan treasure. The screenplay was written by Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, with screen story written by Judkins and Jon Hanley Rosenberg & Mark D. Walker.

Watch what Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about during the interview.

If someone has never seen anything they’ve done before, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

Tom talks about how much he loves Lone Survivor and how he uses some of the soundtrack if he needs to get emotional in a scene.

Since Wahlberg has been attached to Uncharted since 2010 when David O. Russell was going to direct the movie, he talks about why it’s taken so long to get this material to a movie screen.

I jokingly ask Holland if working with Wahlberg means you get a Wahlburgers gift card for life?

Holland talks about filming the huge cargo plane sequence and how it compared to filming a Marvel action scene.

What are they both excited for fans of the game to see in the movie?

Here's the synopsis for Uncharted:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

