Ever since his debut in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has made his fair share of appearances across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once he met the Avengers and traded blows with Captain America, Spider-Man instantly became more involved with the greater Marvel universe than ever before. Across his 8-year tenure in the MCU, Holland's Spider-Man has made an appearance in a total of 6 MCU films, each a great addition to the large universe, not to mention entertaining watches.

Some would even say the films that Holland has appeared in are some of the best in the MCU. Whether it features him taking down metal-winged arms dealers or facing off against Thanos (Josh Brolin) himself, each Spider-Man intervention is of great quality and not to be sneezed at. Holland has also appeared in some of the MCU's most monumental films, making him essential to some of the most pivotal events in the universe. And while each of his movies is great, some are undoubtedly better.

6 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Directed by Jon Watts

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man had a lot of mental issues he needed to sort out after losing Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the battle with Thanos. As the world begins to put pressure on Peter to be the next Iron Man, he struggles with just wanting to be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and needing a break from his red and blue tights. But when his class trip to Europe goes awry thanks to monstrous elementals popping up, Peter's future as the wall-crawler is tested.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a good film, but it also suffers from the fact that it's less of a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and more of a sequel to Avengers: Endgame. The best part of Spider-Man: Homecoming is the high-school and friendly neighborhood aspect. Spider-Man: Far From Home loses its predecessor's small-scale, intimate quality by traveling overseas and focusing on the themes from Endgame. Still, Spider-Man: Far From Home introduces the best Holland Spider-Man villain and some of the most imaginative Spider-Man action sequences of all time. Regardless of its flaws, it's still incredibly enjoyable.

5 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

Avengers: Endgame is arguably the most monumental superhero film ever made. Acting as the culmination of 11 years of storytelling and character development, Avengers: Endgame follows the remaining Avengers after the infamous blip, fighting for the chance to bring those who were lost back from the dead, including the wall-crawler. As they travel through the MCU's history, they must face their toughest battle yet.

While he may only appear for the final battle of the film, Spider-Man's resurrection before the battle against Thanos' army was cathartic and unforgettable, especially because his death in Avengers: Infinity War was easily the most heartbreaking. Holland's Spider-Man gets some other amazing moments in the final battle, as well, including his emotional reunion with Tony, hitching rides across the battlefield to transport the Infinity Gauntlet, and activating Instant Kill mode. He may not have had a giant role, but Holland's Spidey certainly gets some amazing moments in a film full of them.

4 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

Everything had been leading up to this moment. Thanos was making big moves to get the Infinity Stones and the heroes of the Marvel universe were finally getting wrapped into the fold. While heroes like Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) fought on Earth against Thanos' Black Order, the likes of Iron Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the web-slinger all faced off with Thanos directly on his former home world, Titan.

Avengers: Infinity War is easily the best Avengers film in the franchise. With a wonderful structure, thrilling action and great performances all across the board, there's something about Avengers: Infinity War that cannot be beaten. Holland also gets some amazing moments in this film, further proving that the Russo brothers know how to write a good Spider-Man. The young character plays a crucial role in the plot, advancing his storyline with Tony and furthering his multi-film arc as a member of the Avengers. Spider-Man's death scene is one of the most heartbreaking moments in the MCU, further cementing Avengers: Infinity War as an all-time MCU classic.

3 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

Spider-Man's first appearance in the MCU in Captain America: Civil War is not only a wonderful pop culture moment but also Spider-Man's best appearance in a film that is not his own. With Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) framed for numerous crimes, Captain America and Iron Man support two different sides of the infamous Sokovia Accords and end up drawing lines in the sand as the hunt for Barnes continues.

Captain America: Civil War is one heck of a movie and a bold way to introduce the red and blue-clad teenage hero into the MCU. This film set the groundwork for whom this iteration of Spider-Man would be, and it did a phenomenal job. It gave audiences the best MCU Spider-Man quote as Peter Parker explains to Tony Stark exactly why it is he does what he does. Tom Holland's debut performance is also wonderful in every way, and he does an incredible job at proving to audiences why he deserves to be the next Spider-Man.

2 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Directed by Jon Watts

The third film in the Tom Holland solo trilogy broke records at the box office and was a huge part of bringing people back to movie theaters in the COVID-era of theaters truly struggling. After having his identity exposed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker feels the consequences of having his life in the public eye. After convincing Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to perform a spell to try and solve his problems, Spider-Man villains from other universes are transferred to his own, and trouble ensues.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most impressive and daring superhero films of all time. Bringing back Spider-Man legends like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe and many others, nobody could resist sprinting back to the theaters to see this legendary story come to life. It is also a colossal Spider-Man film because it's the first one to kill Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), a pivotal choice that will forever alter the character's DNA. No Way Home finally gives viewers the "with great power comes great responsibility" speech in a Tom Holland Spider-Man film, which very much feels like a graduation to the big leagues.

1 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Directed by Jon Watts

After the wild events of Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man is ready to jump into the big-time superhero lifestyle. That is until the menacing villain Vulture (Michael Keaton) and his crew begin selling super-tech on the black market, and it seems as if Spidey is the only one close enough to the street to put a stop to them. Will this finally be Peter's chance to prove himself to the Avengers?

There is something about Holland's first solo outing that just simply cannot be beaten. The past Spider-Man film franchises never spent more than one film in Midtown High, and those that did refused to focus on Peter's life as a high school student or portray him as such. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's part of what makes Spider-Man: Homecoming so special: Peter and his supporting cast feel like they're genuinely in high school, adding to Peter's struggle of not feeling like he's enough to be a big-time superhero. Peter's struggle with feeling like he has to be an Avenger to have worth as a hero is way more compelling than people give it credit for. Seeing him finally overcome that struggle and realize that his purpose is protecting the little guy is so great that it makes Spider-Man: Homecoming the best Holland outing as Spider-Man.

