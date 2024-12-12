One of the biggest movie stars on the planet is ready to grow as a producer thanks to the launch of his own production company. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland has launched Billy17 alongside Harry Holland and Will South. The company has already struck a deal with Sony Pictures in order to distribute their projects, two of which are already in development. While Tom Holland will be glad to continue his career as an actor, the launch of his own production company will allow the star to work on the stories he wants to bring to the screen.

Billy17 already has two projects lined up for the next couple of years, titled Burnt and The Rosie Project. Not much is known about the premise of Burnt, but the movie written by Rodney Rothman could feature Tom Holland as a star, if the performer decides to take it. They do have a common connection to the Spider-Verse, after all. Before working on the screenplay for Burnt, Rodney Rothman was involved with the development of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The other project currently in development at Billy17 is The Rosie Project, which will serve as an adaptation of Graeme Simsion's work. Release dates for either of these features haven't been announced by Sony Pictures.

The fact that the Billy17 production company will use Sony Pictures as a distributor for their projects shouldn't come as a surprise, considering how Tom Holland has been working with the studio throughout most of his career. Besides appearing in the Spider-Man franchise for the studio, Holland starred as gaming icon Nathan Drake in the Uncharted video game adaptation directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film also featured Mark Wahlberg in the role of Sully. After almost a decade of working together, Tom Holland and Sony Pictures are ready to move Billy17 into the future.

What's Next for Tom Holland?

Even if Tom Holland is getting ready to allow his own production company to shine in the industry, the Chaos Walking star will continue with his career as a performer. Holland will officially return as Spider-Man in an upcoming fourth Spider-Man movie directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The filmmaker already has plenty of experience with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, considering how Cretton was at the helm of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Plot details connected to the fourth Spider-Man movie are still kept under wraps by Marvel Studios. The sequel is currently scheduled to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.

Release dates for Burnt and The Rosie Project haven't been announced by Sony Pictures. You can check out most Tom Holland's Spider-Man films on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

