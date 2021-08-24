The long-awaited trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here, and it feels like everyone on the planet is excited about it — including its star, Tom Holland. The Spidey actor took to Instagram to thank everyone for their reactions to the trailer, released during CinemaCon, expressing gratitude to everyone that has been waiting anxiously for a first look at Spider-Man’s first adventure since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released in 2019.

As it turns out, Holland was on an overnight airline flight when the trailer dropped, letting his brother take care of sharing it with the world. Having just landed, the star took to his Stories while waiting in baggage claim to thank fans worldwide for the hype they’ve created around Peter Parker’s latest adventure:

“I’ve been flying for the last ten hours, so I actually didn’t post the trailer, my brother Harry did. So I haven’t been able to see the reactions and how excited everyone is...I’ve [just now] turned my phone on, and my phone has gone mental. The love and support you guys have shown for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that is just the tip of the iceberg, you have no idea what else is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you guys...it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man, to be showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting. I love you all, thank you for the support, and enjoy the trailer.”

If what we saw in the trailer is just the tip of the iceberg, then No Way Home may prove to be the MCU’s most ambitious adventure yet. With appearances from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), and even Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus — yes, that Doc Ock — Peter Parker is set to have his hands full dealing with the arrival of the multiverse in the MCU, no doubt a hefty task for a teenager still in high school.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is Marvel’s twenty-seventh film in the MCU, and Peter Parker’s eighth solo appearance on film (not counting Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse). The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau, and is directed by Jon Watts, with a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters on December 17. Check out Holland’s story below:

