Tom Holland, Russo Brothers Movie ‘Cherry’ to Debut on Apple TV+ Early Next Year

In a deal worth nearly $50 million according to Deadline, Apple has acquired the Russo brothers’ new movie Cherry starring Tom Holland, and will release the drug-fueled drama on Apple TV+ in early 2021, thus making it eligible for this year’s Oscars.

Cherry marks Joe and Anthony Russo‘s first directorial effort following four Marvel movies, including the all-time box office champ Avengers: Endgame. Based on Nico Walker’s bestselling novel, the film stars Holland as a former Army medic who returns from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD and falls into opioid addiction before he beings robbing banks.

Ciara Bravo (Red Band Society) co-stars alongside Kelli Burglund (Fosse/Verdon), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jeff Wahlberg (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce), Kyle Harvey (The After Party) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!).

Angela Russo-Otstot (The Shield) and Jessica Goldberg (The Path) co-wrote Cherry, which was produced by the Russos and their AGBO partner Mike Larocca along with Chris Castaldi, as well as Jonathan Gray and Matthew Rhodes of The Hideaway Entertainment. Executive producers include AGBO’s Todd Makurath, Jake Aust and The Hideaway Entertainment’s Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne.

Cherry joins a robust slate of original films from Apple, including Sofia Coppola’s soon-to-premiere On the Rocks starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray; The Sky is Everywhere starring Cherry Jones and Jason Segel; the award-winning Sundance documentary Boys State; the Emmy-nominated documentary Beastie Boys Story from director Spike Jonze; the documentary Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds from Werner Herzog; the thriller Snow Blind, which has Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star; Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Antoine Fuqua‘s slavery thriller Emancipation starring Will Smith; and Sharper, a new film starring Oscar winner Julianne Moore as a con artist.

Holland just showed off his dramatic chops in the Netflix movie The Devil All the Time. As for the Russos, they’re busy developing an adaptation of the acclaimed book Exit West, which has Riz Ahmed attached to star, and you can click here to read more about that project.