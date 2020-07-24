The Wait for Tom Holland’s Third ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Just Got a Little Longer

The wait for Tom Holland‘s third Spider-Man movie just got a little bit longer, as Sony has pushed the Far From Home sequel from Nov. 5, 2021 to Dec. 17, 2021. The six-week delay means the webslinger’s next adventure takes over the date recently vacated by Avatar 2.

Jon Watts is returning to direct the new Spidey movie, which was originally supposed to start shooting this summer in advance of a July 16, 2021 release date. Sony pushed the film to early November back in April, but Holland only resumed production on Uncharted earlier this week, so it’ll be a little while before he’s ready to swing back into action as Peter Parker.

While most blockbusters are release day-and-date around the world, Sony noted that this new date for Spider-Man 3 only pertains to its domestic release. That’s interesting, as studios like Warner Bros. have hinted in recent days that the studio may release some tentpoles overseas first in countries where theaters have safely reopened. While some franchises, like the James Bond movies, almost always open overseas first, that would be a different kind of strategy for blockbusters such as Tenet and the third Spider-Man movie. It would also be curious for the Marvel Cinematic Universe since those movies tend to play in a specific order as part of a continuing story and the studio is incredibly conscious of spoilers (remember “Don’t Spoil the Endgame?”)

A third Spider-Man movie starring Holland is expected to hit theaters before Sony Pictures Animation’s sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was recently delayed six months to Oct. 7, 2022.

Sony’s latest announcement came hours after Disney shuffled its release calendar, including dates for its four Avatar sequels as well as three new Star Wars movies, causing a domino effect around town. Disney also removed Mulan and Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch from its theatrical release calendar, and you can click here to read more about those high-profile moves.