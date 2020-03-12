Tom Holland Reveals ‘Spider-Man 3’ Filming Date, Zendaya’s Return, “Insane” Story
In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dealt with high school drama alongside Michael Keaton‘s villain. In Spider-Man: Far from Home, he dealt with overseas high school drama alongside Jake Gyllenhaal‘s villain. What’s in store for the next MCU Spidey film, what’s now being referred to as Spider-Man 3? In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Holland revealed the shoot date for the upcoming film, returning cast members, and cryptically teased its “absolutely insane” story.
“We will be shooting ‘Spider-Man 3’ in July in Atlanta,” said Holland. “I’m super happy about it.” As are we, Mr. Holland — a July shoot date for Spider-Man 3 is exciting news to hear! And who else will be joining Holland on this web-slinging journey? “In ‘Spider-Man 3,’ Zendaya will most definitely be in the film,” assured Holland, which is also exciting news. My favorite parts of the previous two MCU Spidey films are watching Holland and Zendaya’s delightfully awkward chemistry together. I want those crazy kids to work out! Is that what we’ll see? “As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I’m not too sure what it will be.” Mr. Holland giveth, and Mr. Holland taketh away.
Holland also gave tantalizing previews of two upcoming films. In The Devil All the Time, Antonio Campos‘ film about post-WWII soldiers dealing with harrowing circumstances, Holland plays “a kid from the deep South who ends up murdering a bunch of people. He thinks he’s justified in what he’s doing. But I will say it was the first time I’ve ever pretended to murder someone.” Holland calls it “a strange departure from Spider-Man,” which sounds correct — but the film does co-star MCU alumnus Sebastian Stan, so that’s something.
Holland also gave a long update on Cherry, his super-intriguing work with Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers:
I think “Cherry” is my best work. The Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe, directors) have done such an amazing job of saying goodbye to the Marvel Universe and opening up this new chapter to the future of their careers. I’m so glad that they would have me along on that journey with them. When you see “Cherry,” you’ll be pretty shocked at my transformation… My character doesn’t actually have a name in the film. He’s a kid who decided to join the army and became a medic. He served in Iraq for over a year and had a really hard time out there. When he came home, he was self-diagnosed with PTSD (posttraumatic stress disorder) and started abusing OxyContin, which then spiraled into a serious opioid addiction. To feed his drug addiction, he starts robbing banks and ultimately ends up in prison. It’s the story of this awful spiral that he found himself in, and the problem we have with how we treat veterans when they come home and the lack of support that we give them. It will be eye-opening for people around the world to see that film.
There you have it: Spider-Man 3 starts filming in July, Zendaya is back, the story is crazy, and Holland’s next non-superhero films will feature dramatic transformations. Sounds like a busy, creatively fulfilling time for the young actor. And for more on him, check out our Onward interview with him and Chris Pratt.
- ‘The Last of Us’ Game Composer Is Returning to Score the HBO Series
- 'Superman: Red Son' Clip Shows Alternate History Russian Batman Kicking Ass
- 'The Quarry' Trailer Pits Michael Shannon and Shea Whigham Against Each Other
- 'The Hunt' Writer and Director Reveal the One Gore Scene They Had to Tone Down
- Disneyland Theme Park Will Close Due to (You Guessed it) Coronavirus Concerns