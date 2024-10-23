All eyes are on Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man 4. While most Marvel stars refrain from commenting on upcoming projects the Spider-Man actor has been opening up recently about the project, which is a great sign for fans who are eagerly waiting for the next iteration in the franchise helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Holland previously gave away script status, but in a recent interview with late-night show host Jimmy Fallon, he finally opened up about the possible production timeline for the movie.

Fallon broached the subject of Spider-Man 4 during Holland’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. When asked about the rumors surrounding the fourth iteration happening soon, Holland simply asked Fallon, “What do you want to know?” When inquired about the confirmation of filming, Holland said, “It’s happening.” He further hinted at a possible production timeline, adding,

“Yeah, next summer– Next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait.”

‘Spider-Man 4’ Scripts are in Development

After Doctor Strange made everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man in the final moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming movie is expected to ground Peter’s story further. While Holland will certainly reprise his role, currently, there’s no confirmation of which actors from the franchise will return. Holland, opened up about the status of the movie scripts recently, divulging, "We're working now, pedal is to the metal, we're trying to get it going as soon as possible... but there's still a lot of moving pieces that need to come together for us to hit the ground running. It needs work but the writers are doing a really great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we, at times, were bouncing around the living room."

It seems like Zendaya too will return to her role as MJ. Holland’s comments further cement the fact that the movie will continue to build up on the previous iterations in big ways. Given in the comics Spider-Man plays a crucial part in Secret Wars, it’ll be interesting to see how the upcoming movie leads up to Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday, which probably will reunite Holland with Robert Downey Jr, who is set to play the big bad Doctor Doom.

There’s no release date or window for Spider-Man 4, yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Tom’s comments above.