The Marvel Cinematic Universe is trying to revamp much of the content being offered and one of the projects to help change the narrative is Spider-Man 4. The last time we saw the web-slinging savior in action was in the record breaking installment of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. The story left off with Peter Parker's identity being revealed and the superhero having to start from scratch. Despite the success of the project and its intriguing storyline, the MCU and Sony Pictures have not spoken regarding what comes next. Now, Tom Holland offers an update regarding production and release date for the next installement.

Speaking with Deadline in a new interview, Holland was quizzed about what steps have been taken towards the actualization of Spider-Man 4. While The Crowded Room actor could not give any spoilers regarding the project, he revealed that returning to the project as Peter Parker is something he looks forward to. “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” Tom said during the interview. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.”

When exploring what comes next, Tom revealed his excitement at being part of the coming sequel's creative arm is something he is really thrilled about. “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” he said. “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.” He then adds: “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.”

The Next Installment Would Be Worth It

Spider-Man 4 doesn't have a release date set yet, neither does it have a writer or director announced yet. However, its been two years since Peter, Michelle (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) got together for a webbed adventure. Following on from the 2021 blockbuster, Tom did revealed that he would only return to the role only if "it's worth while."

All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently streaming on Hulu.