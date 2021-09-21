Have you ever wanted to own an extremely real, life-sized, Tom Holland-as-Spider-man bust? Well, now you can! Queen Studios, which specializes in making very realistic and stunning statues from famous characters, has announced this latest realistic bust to their roster. The company is licensed to make products inspired by characters from Disney, Marvel, Warner Bros., DC Comics, and Hasbro.

Tom Holland’s life-size bust is set to be released in 2022, and is already available for pre-order. If you really want one, we suggest you get going because, at the time of this news being written, there were only 15 models left available on the website.

The bust stands over 28” tall on a themed pedestal and, as usual, Queen Studios went for the most realistic look as possible, with an unmasked Peter Parker (Holland) staring at you with a determined face and the spider suit given to him by Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War.

The price of the bust is currently at $3680, which you can pay in full, or you can pay an early $970 deposit with a further $2710 payment + shipping due later. The bust is made with platinum silicone, artificial hair, glass eyes, and a polystone iron spider suit. The bust is 28.3 inches high, 19.6 inches wide, and 13.7 inches deep.

Tom Holland’s Spider-man is just the latest on a series of Marvel realistic statues by Queen Studios. Other models include multiple Iron Men (including the Hulkbuster), Vision, Hulks, Thanos, and other Spider-men. If you want to know how the sausage gets made, they tell it all on their website. While preorders for the rare Peter Parker bust are available now, the estimated delivery date for the item isn't until the fourth quarter of 2022. Check out more images of the bust below.

