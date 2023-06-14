Could it be time for a new web-slinger to step up as New York's greatest hero? During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland stated that a part of him wants to step away from his role as Spider-Man. Over the course of seven years, the actor has portrayed Peter Parker in his own trilogy of solo films, while also making appearances in massive crossover events. However, since Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in 2021, there hasn't been a lot of movement when it comes to the development of a fourth entry. Holland's new comments make it clear that he has a new perspective on the beloved role. Here's what the actor had to say about him playing Spider-Man:

It was myself, Amy, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O’Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in,” he says. “It’s a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, ‘Why would we do this again?’ And I think we found the reason why. I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative. “But I’m also a little apprehensive about it,” he adds. “There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life

This iteration of the web-slinger made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, when he was recruited by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to fight the team led by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). It had been two years since the last time Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker on the big screen, and audiences were excited about the possibility of the character joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the positive impression left by Holland due to his performance in Civil War, the stage was ser for him to continue in his own franchise, and Marvel's best hero was finally back home.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was the first major challenge for Peter, as he had to adapt into moving back to his regular high school life after traveling to Europe with the Avengers. His grades wouldn't be his only concern, as the Vulture (Michael Keaton) was determined to sabotage Tony Stark and steal alien technology from his vaults. The devices allowed Vulture to perfect his criminal organization, and the only person standing between him and his goals was a high school kid from Queens. At the end of the day, Peter was able to become a better hero by trusting his own instincts.

The Future of Tom Holland's Spider-Man

A couple of years after that, and Holland's version of the character headed to Europe once more in Spider-Man: Far From Home before messing up with the laws of the multiverse in No Way Home. After Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) helped him come up with a devastating solution to his problem, Peter Parker hasn't been seen in any other Marvel project. A fourth Spider-Man movie featuring Holland in the role is currently in development, but production has been halted due to the current Writers Guild of America strike. A release date hasn't been announced for the film.

