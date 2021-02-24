Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland doesn’t hit theaters until this December, but already fans are wondering if this might be the end of the road for Holland’s Peter Parker. Indeed, the past two franchises saw Tobey Maguire tapping out after three movies and Andrew Garfield only getting to make two, but Holland is in a unique position in that the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures deal has allowed him to not only lead his own Spider-Man movies, but also make impactful supporting turns in MCU movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

So when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub spoke with Holland during the press day for his new film Cherry, he asked the actor if he’s under contract for any additional Spider-Man movies past Spider-Man 3, and Holland revealed that his contract is up after this movie – but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to hang up the suit:

“[Spider-Man 3] would be my last one [under contract] so I’ve always said to them if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back I’ll be there, if they don’t I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey.”

For a brief moment there, Holland was almost out of the MCU when talks broke down between Marvel and Sony after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released. The deal between the two studios for the first two Spider-Man movies was unprecedented, with Marvel Studios taking creative lead while Sony distributed the film and reaped most of the profits. Holland was credited with helping bring the two studios back together for Spider-Man 3, and he said during our interview that as he understands it, the deal they worked out for Spider-Man: No Way Home prevents any future negotiation breakdowns between Marvel and Sony. So if a Spider-Man 4 were to happen, they wouldn’t have to bridge that gap again:

“The way I understand it is that agreement between the two studios has already happened. I don’t think that they’re going to run into the same troubles that they did as we were going into… was it ‘Spider-Man 2’? ‘Far from Home’ had come out and then the whole thing happened between Sony and Marvel. I think the two studios have worked that out, and I don’t think that that will be a problem in the future. That said, I’m just the actor and I was a part of a few phone calls during that process, but I think they love working with each other, I think they found a way in which it can be beneficial for both studios, and I’m just kind of like a kid in the middle of it, between two parents during an argument (laughs).”

Indeed, the deal between Marvel and Sony now sees Disney/Marvel co-financing 25% of Spider-Man 3 for a 25% equity stake, and it also called for at least one more Spider-Man appearance n a future Disney/Marvel movie.

So will Tom Holland Spider-Man movies continue? Back in 2017, Holland said that Spider-Man: Homecoming was the start of a planned trilogy, and already director Jon Watts – who has helmed all three movies – has been announced as the director of Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, so it appears that Watts will be moving on. It’s possible Holland takes a cue from Robert Downey Jr. who segued to co-starring and supporting MCU roles after Iron Man 3, but again the Sony of it all complicates matters here. These Spider-Man movies make a lot of money, so one imagines that unlike the previous attempts at bringing the webslinger to the screen, they’ll see this one hasn’t run out of steam just yet and might be keen on making Spider-Man 4 happen.

That’s still a ways off, but at least we know that Holland is game to keep playing Spider-Man for as long as Sony and Marvel want to keep making Spider-Man movies.

