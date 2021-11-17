Next on his to-do list? To become the rent-loving landlord from 'Spider-Man 2'.

Anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been huge since Alfred Molina first teased his return as the villainous Doctor Octopus back in April this year. It's inarguably going to be Marvel's biggest tentpole since Avengers: Endgame, and it's becoming ever-more clear that Tom Holland, the MCU's Spidey, has slipped into the flagship role left open by Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man in 2019. But if his words in a recent GQ profile are to be believed, Holland, now 25, might not be rocking the red-and-blue spandex for much longer.

In his words:

"Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. [...] If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

And yet, Spider-Man producer and former Sony chairperson Amy Pascal seems to have other plans, saying:

“I’ve talked to him about doing, like, 100 more. I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?”

RELATED: Alfred Molina Explains What Will Be Different About His Doc Ock in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'There's manifestly a lot to unpack here. First of all: we're sure it's a slip of the tongue, but all true cinema aficionados will know well that Miles Morales has been centred in a terrific film already, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Sure, it isn't officially a part of the MCU's gargantuan canon - yet - but it's still there. Should there be a live-action adaptation of the character? Perhaps, but there's a big 'ol multiverse brewing, so the existence of Peter Parker would hardly preclude there being a Miles Morales. Hell, if rumours (read: open secrets) are to be believed, there's room enough for three Parkers.

The interview also describes another possibility for Holland's post-Spidey future, a detailed "romantic idea" of "buying apartment buildings and renting them out cheaper than they need to be" which makes the most post-Spidey sense. There's a precedent, after all, and his name is Mr. Ditkovich. Give me rent!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due out in theaters on December 17th.

