Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man Tom Holland is a big fan of previous iterations of the hero in theaters, brought to life by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In an interview for Jake’s Take, Holland talked about what he liked the most in the pre-MCU Spider-Man movies and which details he wished he could bring to his own interpretation of the hero.

When asked about his favorite parts of both Maguire and Garfield Spider-Man movies, Holland commented on how the two versions are really different, but each has something unique he wishes was part of the MCU. Talking about the Sam Raimi trilogy that put Maguire in the role of the Web Crawler, Holland said:

“I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get.”

After Raimi stepped away from the franchise, Sony rebooted the Spider-Man in a whole new direction. Starring Garfield, The two The Amazing Spider-Man movies bring a unique version of Peter Parker that deviates from his comic book origins. However, as it turns out, Holland likes the new and cool Peter Parker, often criticized by fans. As Holland explains it:

“I love the skateboarding sequence actually. I know that's kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence. I thought it was really fun. I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker's life was really interesting and really fun.”

Holland will be back to the role of the Web Crawler next week when Spider-Man: No Way hits theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home will destroy the barriers of the Multiverse when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity from everyone’s memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and, as recently revealed, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Garfield. While only villains were confirmed to be a part of No Way Home, fans also speculate that Maguire and Garfield will also be part of the upcoming film, although the stars deny it.

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December 17. Check the full interview below.

