The Big Picture Peter Parker's absence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is becoming more noticeable, as a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home has not been filmed or officially scheduled. The studio is taking its time to find a worthy story for the character.

Tom Holland feels very protective over the Spider-Man character and wants to protect its legacy. He won't make another film just for the sake of it and believes it has to be worth it for the character.

A Spider-Man 4 sequel has not been announced yet, creating one of the longest gaps between sequels in the franchise.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) hasn't been seen since Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to move forward, his absence becomes more noticeable. Even if he hasn't appeared in a movie in two years, the real problem is how a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster hit hasn't been film or even officially placed on the upcoming release schedule. But the studio might be taking their time to find a story worth telling, according to the web-slinger himself. During a recent press conference with the Critics Choice Association attended by Collider's Christina Radish, Holland mentioned the following regarding his next appearance:

All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.

Even if the production of a fourth installment in the Spider-Man franchise doesn't seem to be close yet, Holland mentioned how much he still loves the role: "But that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one". Jon Watts has been in charge of directing the hero's solo adventures, but the character has also been involved in some of the biggest crossovers Marvel Studios has ever created.

During the mid-credits sequence of No Way Home, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) left a piece of the Venom symbiote behind in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. But nothing has been confirmed regarding where the next installment of the franchise could go, despite the fact that Spider-Man has one of the most diverse rogue galleries in the history of comic books. The iterations of the character played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire went back to their respective universes, and Holland's protagonist was left behind to start an entirely new life.

When Will Spider-Man 4 Come Out?

Close

A release date hasn't been announced for the sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home, but whenever it's ready to swing towards the big screen, it would've already gone through one of the longest gaps between sequels the franchise has ever seen. Five years went by from the release of Spider-Man 3 until The Amazing Spider-Man premiered in theaters. It's almost been two years since the last time Peter, Michelle (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) were together for an adventure. Without a production schedule in sight, the gap between No Way Home and its successor will be remarkably large.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently streaming on Hulu.