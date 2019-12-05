Tom Holland Shares How He Kept Spider-Man in the MCU During Marvel-Sony Spat

0

Tom Holland might actually be up for bonafide superhero status after revealing in a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! what his role was in helping keep Spider-Man in the MCU and repair relations between Disney/Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Earlier this year, the future of Spider-Man was called into question after reports emerged of a breakdown between Marvel and Sony over the ongoing deal to share the onscreen rights to the Marvel Comics character which, at this point in time, had kept him in the MCU.

Now, thanks to Holland’s appearance on Kimmel Live! (via The Hollywood Reporter), it’s becoming clear just how important his role was in helping restore some order. During his appearance on Wednesday night, Holland was told by host Jimmy Kimmel how Disney CEO Bob Iger had told Kimmel that Holland played a pivotal role in smoothing things over between the two studios and essentially credited him with saving the day. To this, Holland replied, “I wouldn’t say it was entirely my doing,” before joking, “I saved Spider-Man!”

Holland then confirmed that after the news broke on August 20 that Marvel and Sony were on the outs, he felt compelled to provide some kind of comment. He chose to do this at the D23 Expo where he was promoting his new movie, Onward, where he told the audience he loved them while acknowledging it had been a stressful week. Holland told Kimmel he was “devastated” and that day at D23 was “not the best day.” From there, Holland says he opted to send an e-mail to Iger to thank him for “changing my life in the best way.” Iger replied and Holland felt bolstered to continue the conversation, telling the Disney CEO to reach out if possible. As fate would have it, Iger called Holland while he was at a pub trivia night with his family and, feeling the liquid courage provided by three beers, spoke warmly and positively with Iger about repairing things. Of course, “I weeped,” according to Holland because “I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end.” But somehow, some way, the call worked out because now, Spider-Man is back, baby!

Make sure you check out Holland's thoroughly charming interview below where he details the entire phone call.