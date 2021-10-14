If you ever see these characters again, Holland said, "you'd be seeing a very different version."

Tom Holland has said that he and director Jon Watts had “much more fun” working on Spider-Man: No Way Home than they did on their previous collaborations because with two Spidey movies under their belt, they felt “really confident.” He told EW that his third film as the Marvel superhero is being treated like a trilogy-capper.

Holland, who first appeared as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, said that on his first two solo Spidey movies — Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home — he and Watts “were sort of flying by the seat of (their) pants.”

He added:

"We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let's say. I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don't know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: Andrew Garfield Denies He’s in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Holland also recalled that he found himself getting emotional during one of his last days on set, while filming a scene with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. In Holland's words:

"We've been making these films for five years now. We've had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We've been with each other every step of the way. We've done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, [we didn't know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together.] [It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we're all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I've ever had on set. I don't think I've cried like that ever."

In addition to Civil War and his three solo movies as Spider-Man, Holland has also played the character in two Avengers movies — Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub earlier this year, the actor confirmed that No Way Home is the final film in his contract with Marvel, but was quick to add that he’d be back “in a heartbeat” were he asked to return.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, J.B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Marisa Tomei and returning players Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx. Collider reported last year that in addition to Molina and Foxx, an epic crossover with earlier Spider-Man series is expected to take place in the film, with Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst heavily rumored to be reprising their roles, and Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone being strongly touted to return as well.

The film is slated to release on December 17; make sure to stay tuned to Collider for all Spidey-related updates.

KEEP READING: The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Feels Like 'Ready Player One' (This Is Not a Good Thing)

Share Share Tweet Email

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' Reveals a New Release Date Shyamalan's next project hits theaters in 2023.

Read Next