With Eternals right around the corner, it is easy to forget that the third film in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is less than two months away. However, Holland in a recent interview with Empire Magazine, teased something new for anxious fans to spin their web on.

In the interview, Holland described, “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot." He expanded by saying, “It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like being a superhero, and it was amazing." He finished off his spider-tingling tease saying that “the other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor."

So who are the mystery characters sitting with Spider-Man? Well one of them could easily be Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who we have seen plenty of in the first trailer for the film and seems to be the catalyst of this whole story. However, that leads two more chairs to fill. With Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus confirmed to be returning to this film and other villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro also coming back, there are two real possibilities that Holland confirmed without outright confirming. Is he sitting with Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Peter Parker? Holland does say the characters are talking about what it is like to be a superhero and what better people for this young Spider-Man to get advice from than himself? While it is very possible it could be just another unannounced Avenger, in a series where Thanos wiped out half of humanity and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes show up in other characters' solo films constantly, would that really be “jaw-dropping” at this point?

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Images Show Spider-Man Running From a Fight With Doc Ock

Maguire and Garfield may be the worst kept secret in Hollywood if they are in fact in the film, as it has been rumored for months that they are, especially given the fact that the Multiverse seems to be the next frontier for Marvel Studios. Holland has been loose-lipped in the past when it comes to spoilers, but Marvel and Holland himself are really trying hard to keep as much of this film a secret as possible. In the same interview, Holland danced around Spider-Verse-related questions and if other Spider-Men are in the film saying, “I don’t know. I’m always in the dark. If they are, no-one’s told me."

It remains to be seen if Maguire and Garfield are returning as their cinematic versions of the wall-crawler, but we do not have to wait long as this highly anticipated third film is almost here, which Holland has previously described as an end to the trilogy. Spider-man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and stars Holland, Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Molina, Foxx, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon. Spider-Man: No Way Home releases only in theaters on December 17.

