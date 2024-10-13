Ever since he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has truly made his mark on the iconic cinematic universe and become many people's favorite iteration of the beloved character. Throughout his three solo films, he really shined and earned his place in modern pop culture. Many fans note finding themselves often returning to scenes from his films because of just how good they are, and it's completely warranted.

Whether it be one of the most thrilling fight scenes or an emotional conversation between three different adaptions of the wall-crawler, Holland has brought moments to the screen that rank as some of Spider-Man's best. The astounding action, wonderful performances and great writing help reel people back in to relive scenes that truly captured their attention in the theaters on opening night. These are Tom Holland's most rewatchable scenes as Spider-Man, ranked by how impactful they are, how big a role they play in their respective movies, and how enjoyable they actually are.

10 Spider-Man vs. Doctor Octopus

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Classic

Going into Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were thrilled and intrigued to hear that the villains of the past two franchises would find themselves closing in on Holland via the multiverse. So the big entrance to this concept needed to be great if director Jon Watts was going to really hook people on the idea. Thankfully for him and Marvel Studios, this first appearance of these multiversal baddies was one for the books. Starting the conflict off with the fan-favorite villain, Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), definitely ended up being the right move.

The fight that takes place on the bridge as Doctor Octopus enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe is thrilling. The stakes are incredibly high, as the woman who holds Peter and his friends' potential educational futures is stuck in her car and at high risk. The fight sets itself apart thanks to Peter wielding the iconic Iron Spider suit, which has four mobile arms of its own. It gave Doctor Octopus a whole new type of enemy to face and made for some wildly cool action that fans have never seen before in a fight against the mechanical-armed bad guy.

9 Return of the "Peter-Tingle"

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Throughout the entirety of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker's "Peter-tingle" (because, for some reason, they didn't want to say "spider-sense") is on the fritz. It gets so bad that it even causes him to get hit by a train, which is one of the hardest hits a Spider-Man has taken. As any general Spider-Man fan knows, his Spider-Sense has always been very important in his various battles. So, not having it, especially when facing off against Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a villain from which he can't visibly see attacks, is a major issue for him.

In the final fight, when it matters most, Spider-Man decides to take a chance and remove Mysterio's illusions altogether by closing his eyes and relying on his spider sense, hoping it will work. This bold gamble finally gets them back up and running, letting the wall-crawler take down all of Mysterio's drones with his eyes closed. It's one of the most badass things any Spider-Man has done and a remarkably mature moment for Holland's hero.

8 Peter's New Apartment and Final Swing

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The final scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably perfect. It wraps up Peter's arc like a bow on a gift while still ending with massive room to continue the franchise in a new and unique fashion. This new scenario Peter is put in — moving into a run-down apartment, getting ready for college, and finally donning another red and blue suit (with less tech) — gave fans a plethora of hope and excitement for the future of Holland's tenure as Spider-Man.

Since his first outing, fans have been asking for a Spider-Man more akin to the one at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so the final scene (especially that final swing) is a joy to rewatch to reignite excitement. However, it also leaves a bittersweet taste in audiences' mouths. As hopeful as it is for the future, it leaves Peter Parker on a somber note, emphasizing how hard his life is going to be from here on out.

7 The Staten Island Ferry Battle

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Man: Homecoming is all about the web-slinger proving himself and deciding that he's not just some kid sidekick to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). But in trying to do so, there are a couple of instances in which he finds himself biting off a little more than he can chew. No scene is a better example of this than the battle against Vulture (Michael Keaton) and the gang coming to meet him for tech on the Staten Island Ferry. The scene puts the friendly neighborhood hero in a situation he's never been in before.

But as things only get worse, Vulture's technology proceeds to split the ferry in half in the middle of the Hudson River, putting everyone on board at stake. The scene becomes ten times more thrilling as Spider-Man does everything in his power to keep the boat together but fails regardless, ultimately needing saving from Iron Man. It's a heart-pounding experience that puts Spidey in genuine danger. Giving it a rewatch in the present day is also a whole new experience, as it is very interesting to see just how far Peter has come since his first real adventure as Spidey.

6 The Friendly Neighborhood Hero

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One of the most fun parts about the beginning of Spider-Man: Homecoming is getting to see Spider-Man as he returns to his normal life after the events of Captain America: Civil War. One of the defining characteristics of the red and blue-clad hero is that he's a grounded, "friendly neighborhood" hero. So, in Act One of his first solo outing, fans get to see Holland's Spider-Man traveling around his small neighborhood and helping the community in ways audiences have never seen before, like helping a really nice Dominican lady.

This sequence does so much to display the kind of character he is. It's also so fun to see Spider-Man helping his community in a fun and genuine manner because he's still just a kid. Helping his community is so fun and puts a smile on people's faces because it's genuinely so wholesome and authentic. It's the epitome of what makes Spider-Man so special compared to other superheroes in not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe but superhero media as a whole.

5 "Come on, Spider-Man!"

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The "If This Be My Destiny" story from the Amazing Spider-Man comic book is one of the greatest Spider-Man moments there is. It's been recreated and adapted a plethora of times because it puts the young hero at his absolute lowest with a gigantic obstacle to face. So, when this moment is recreated and adapted in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it quickly becomes one of Holland's best moments as Spidey. When Vulture drops an entire rooftop onto him, pinning him under tons of cement and metal, Spidey cries out for help, feeling as if all hope is lost.

The Stark technology and even the spidey powers don't make Peter Spider-Man; his heart does.

Looking at himself in the reflection of the water before him, Peter realizes that the suit doesn't make the hero; the person wearing it does. The Stark technology and even the spidey powers don't make him Spider-Man; his heart does. With a renewed determination, Peter hypes himself up by yelling, "Come on, Spider-Man!" and lifting the rooftop from on top of him. It's one of the most heroic Spider-Man moments in cinema: he may have called himself Spider-Man before, but it's at this moment that Spider-Man is truly born.

4 The Three Spider-Men Meet

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Both Peter and the audience's hearts are broken when Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is killed in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thus, it's almost perfect timing that the Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man arrive to offer him guidance. While it's an amazing moment to see the three live-action Spider-Men meet each other on screen, it's also an incredibly emotional scene.

While some may not intitally think such an emotional moment is rewatchable, it's honestly really special to watch the three adaptations of the character share their pain and trauma. When the Amazing Spider-Man shares his story about losing the love of his life, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), it's heartbreaking but remarkable. The scene is the perfect representation of why Spider-Man is special. It shows that the character, no matter how much pain he goes through, will always get back up and continue doing the right thing.

3 The Apartment Fight

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Peter's main goal in Spider-Man: No Way Home is to cure the multiversal villains to give them a second chance when they return home. At the top of the third act, just as it seems the young genius is going to create cures for them all, the Goblin persona emerges in Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) and attacks. This fight between Spider-Man, Green Goblin, and the rest of the villains is one of the best Spider-Man's all-time best.

The one-on-one battle between the wall-crawler and the Green Goblin is particularly savage. While not as brutal as the climactic fight in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, it's easily the most intense and hard-hitting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man saga. Not to mention, the savage action results in the unfortunate death of Peter's beloved Aunt May, which hurts to watch. The conflict is heart-pounding and keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. It's a thrill ride well worth a rewatch.

2 Spider-Man vs. Mysterio (First Battle)

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The first battle between Mysterio and Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home is easily one of the most visually stunning fights in any Spider-Man movie. The villain's illusion tech offered sights that were out of this world, changing Spider-Man's costumes on a whim, bringing a zombified Iron Man to life, trapping Spider-Man in a snow globe—the list goes on. Not only does it mess with Spidey physically but also mentally. Mysterio gets in his head about the death of Iron Man and his agency as a hero before getting hit by a speeding train.

The first fight against Mysterio gives fans pretty much everything they'd want from Spodey's first on-screen encounter against the fishbowl-headed villain.

The dramatic master of visuals really gives Spidey a run for his money. It's simply a glorious and super engaging sequence that is easily the most memorable scene in the film and absolutely worth a rewatch. It throws Peter into a very dark place and is pivotal for the overall story. Not only is it an amazing scene, but also important and serves a true purpose, making it even better. The first fight against Mysterio gives fans pretty much everything they'd want from Spodey's first on-screen encounter against the fishbowl-headed villain.

1 The Statue of Liberty Battle

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The big action sequence taking place on the Statue of Liberty at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home is a tribute to everything Spider-Man currently is and everything that came before. It's a glorious and bombastic sequence that brings a lot of past storylines full circle, like Amazing Spider-Man finally making peace with Electro (Jamie Foxx), one of Spider-Man's most underrated villains. But, obviously, fans and critics remember it for bringing together the three live-action Spider-Men in a history-making cinematic moment.

The battle is also packed full of moments that are the best in recent superhero cinema. Whether it be the three web-slingers swinging together in unison or the Amazing Spider-Man finally getting to redeem himself for Gwen's death by saving Michelle Jones (Zendaya) when she falls, this battle is a full Thanksgiving meal for fans to eat. The finale is a huge moment for Holland's Spider-Man, too. As he attempts to kill Green Goblin for what he did to Aunt May, Maguire's Spider-Man jumps in and shows him a better way. It's emotional and impactful while still being an exciting sequence that makes the perfect climax to this multiversal joyride.

NEXT: The 10 Most Rewatchable Spider-Man TV Shows, Ranked