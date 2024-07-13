Tom Holland has had a long and active tenure as Spider-Man, appearing in six MCU films across eight years. Throughout his many adventures as the wall-crawler, Holland has donned different costumes. Whether he faced off against the Vulture (Michael Keaton) or needed to survive an unexpected adventure in space, Spidey has worn a suit for every occasion.

One of fans' favorite parts of Spider-Man as a character is the amount of suits he has in the comic books. People love a good alternate outfit to spice things up, and the MCU has delivered that in full. In all honesty, the world knows it's because with every new iteration of a character comes a new toy for them to sell, but audiences can't deny that a new suit every once in a while is awesome, especially when it's a well-designed one. Every suit Tom Holland's Spider-Man has worn in the MCU is good, but some are undeniably better.

9 The Masquerade Suit

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

When the iconic Spider-Man villain Hydro-Man attacks while Peter and his classmates are exploring Venice, the young hero is put into a tough situation as he doesn't have his costume in hand. Knowing he has to do something while protecting his identity, he grabs a masquerade mask from a local shop to cover his face and jumps into action. Well, it covers half of his face, which is not ideal but somehow works.

In reality, this is a terrible superhero outfit, mainly because it's just his civilian clothes and a mask that does not hide his identity whatsoever. But hey, Peter tried his best in the short time he had, and that should be commended. This makeshift attempt can barely be considered a suit, but it's a piece of outerwear with the intention of hiding his identity, so it counts. Peter won't be getting much applause for this one.

8 The Iron Spider

First Appeared in: 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

When Peter gets himself sucked up into a tractor beam, he lands on Ebony Maw's ship heading straight for space. To keep him from dying, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sends up a new suit called the Iron Spider to help him breathe. Unfortunately for Spidey, the suit's design leaves a bit to be desired.

Many fans have rightfully complained that the Iron Spider is a bit uninspired, tacky and incredibly overdesigned, especially compared to other Iron Spider suits. The colors also seem off compared to how Spidey looks in the MCU, and the transition from the Stark Suit to the Iron Spider is also pretty jarring. There's an argument that the whole idea is that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) built it, and the jarring feeling is intentional, like in the comics. Unlike the comics, Spider-Man's red and blue threads were also designed by Stark, so the transition feels weird.

7 Night Monkey

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

When Spider-Man has to team up with the likes of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) as Molten Man makes his appearance in Prague, Peter needs to take action without revealing that Spider-Man is also in Prague in hopes of protecting his identity. Thus, Nick Fury hooks him up with a S.H.I.E.L.D. suit.

That's the major issue with the Night Monkey suit: it's really not a Spider-Man suit, but rather black clothing with Spider-Man eyes attached to it. There's nothing unique or special about the suit, which a run-of-the-mill burglar could very easily use. Compared to other Spider-Man suits, it can barely be considered one. Unfortunately, though, it may be the closest to the symbiote suit that MCU Spider-Man will get unless audiences get lucky with the fourth installment.

6 The Inside Out Suit

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

The events of Spider-Man: No Way Home take a heavy toll on Peter Parker, turning most of the world against him. During a montage in the film's first act that depicts the results of his identity reveal, a civilian throws a bucket of green paint while screaming in support of Mysterio. When the time comes to head off to face Electro (Jamie Foxx), Peter turns his suit inside out, revealing the black and gold colors that make up the inside wiring.

The colors are certainly cool and pleasing to the eye, there's no doubt about that. But it can't be denied that the suit really had no actual purpose in the story and was mainly added to sell more toys, which makes sense from a business perspective. It still doesn't help the suit from feeling unnecessary at best and useless at worst; moreover, it only appears for one scene, making it seem even more of a waste of time.

5 The Integrated Suit

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Before going into the final battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter needs more than just his typical red and black, considering he's going to face five powerful villains threatening everything he loves, not to mention the entire multiverse. After successfully curing Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) of his madness, he returns the portion of the Iron Spider nanotech he stole during his initial battle with Peter, making an all-new gold spider emblem on the hero's chest.

The gold acts as a perfect compliment to both the red and black already on his costume, making it flow really well. The suit itself also represents the completion of Peter's goal to cure the villains, making it narratively meaningful on top of being aesthetically pleasing. While he may have a fight coming up, the gold spider acts as a symbol that curing these villains is possible, proving Peter's heart of gold is no weakness.

4 The Homemade Suit

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

The homemade suit is a concept that exists in almost every single adaption of Spider-Man. A typical Spider-Person usually creates a hodgepodge suit with homemade materials before upgrading to their super suit. It's safe to say that Peter's homemade suit featured in Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the best there is.

What makes Peter's homemade suit for the MCU so great is how much character-building it does without spelling it out for the audience. The existence of his goggles with moving lenses further supports the setup in Captain America: Civil War that, while Peter may have been a dumpster diver of sorts, scrapping random junk together, he's also incredibly intelligent and can make something out of even the scrappiest of materials. This suit captures the essence of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, earning it a special place in fans' hearts.

3 New Red & Blue

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

After the tragic events of Spider-Man: No Way Home's third act, the entire world forgets that Peter Parker exists. Thus, he dons a new suit to kick off this new era of Spider-Man. Peter returns to the red and blue color scheme with a design that has shiny blue fabric and some brand-new spider symbols. This new iteration of the red and blue tights looks much closer to the classic comic suit than previous outfits.

The New Red & Blue suit has more of an impact than many realize. Despite only appearing in the final moments of the film for the depressing final swing, the subtext behind its design is profound. Little do many know that the suit is actually an amalgamation of the three Spider-Men suits from the film; Peter even keeps the gold emblem and moving lenses. It's also heavily implied in the film and confirmed in the script that he borrowed heavily from Peter 2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield) when designing. This inspiration can be seen in the new spider symbols (looking much closer to Peter 2's) and the foregoing of the black strap aesthetic birthed in the Stark suit for a more classic structure (best displayed in Peter 3's suit).

2 The Upgraded Suit

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

After taking a beating from Mysterio and being literally hit by a train, Spidey needs a new suit to get him through the final battle of Spider-Man: Far From Home. When Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) comes in for a save and picks up Peter at his lowest, he gives the young hero a pep talk and resources to build his new suit.

This would be the first time Peter would ever don the red and black color scheme on film. With some new gadgets built, this suit built by Peter with the help of Stark technology swings him through the final battle with Mysterio and all the way to the final act of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's a really sleek suit and very pleasing to the eye. Black goes with any color, especially red. It also represents Peter moving on without forgetting Tony but using his memory to push him forward.

1 The Stark Suit

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

In his MCU debut, Peter swings around in a suit provided to him by Tony Stark for the battle against Captain America (Chris Evans) and his allies. Ehile not perfect, the suit excellently encapsulates the way Spider-Man was drawn by one of his first artists, John Romita Sr. The introduction to moving lenses was also groundbreaking for Spider-Man on film.

The black bands breaking up the red and blue on the suit are neither here nor there; people either love them or hate them. But what makes this suit so great is what it did for the wall-crawler's suits as a whole, making moving and expressive eyes possible, whereas they had only been featured in non-live-action mediums before. It really enhances Tom Holland's physical acting, making it feel more real. The colors are also bright and popping like no other suit in a live-action film, reflecting the comics incredibly well and making the suit a pleasure to look at. Unfortunately, most of the time, this suit is painted over in CGI, which sucks, but it is still amazing and the best Tom Holland's Spider-Man has ever looked.

