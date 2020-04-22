Watch: Tom Holland Transforms Into Spider-Man for Jimmy Kimmel’s Kids, Offers ‘Uncharted’ Update

[Air raid siren noise] Wholesome Content! Wholesome Content! Tom Holland remotely stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, an interview that ended with the actor throwing on a hoodie and slipping seamlessly into Peter Parker’s Queens accent to surprise Kimmel’s Spidey-loving son on his third birthday. It’s genuinely delightful. Protect Tom Holland at all costs.

Holland also revealed that he’s spent most of his quarantine drunk, which is the hardest I’ve ever related to Spider-Man in my life. He also divulged that he received a full case of gin from Ryan Reynolds and video-chatted with Robert Downey Jr. while he was in the bath, which is the least I’ve ever related to any other human being in my life. Somewhere in the middle of all this, Holland offered the best update he could on both the third MCU Spider-Man film and the Uncharted movie, neither of which the actor knows much about at this point.

Here’s what he said:

“I’m not too sure. I was in Berlin making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go. We went to set for day one shooting then we got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first, I’m unclear. I don’t know. But both movies are being made and they’re both very strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens. But I’m ready to play both. I mean, I played Spider-Man enough now, I could play him tomorrow. So ready to go.”

