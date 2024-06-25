Tom Holland took the world and the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm when he debuted as the next Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Reception for him was enthusiastic, and while audiences got to meet the new version of the hero in 2016, they wouldn't be introduced to his rogues gallery until a year later, when the long-awaited Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered.

Many hoped the MCU would bring new Spider-Man villains to the screen that had not been seen before, and they got their wish. Indeed, until Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland's wall-crawler got a catalog of villains never seen before on the big screen. While Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's enemies are iconic in every way, Holland's Spider-Man has some incredible villains that easily come to bat against other Spider-Man franchise villains. And while some play larger roles than others, they all give the young hero a run for his money.

8 Shocker (Jackson Brice)

Played by Logan Marshall-Green

For a good bit of Spider-Man: Homecoming, viewers believe that Jackson Brice (Logan Marshall-Green) will eventually become the MCU's Shocker... until he is disintegrated. But before that, Jackson's Brice does a good bit of damage as Shocker and is even the one to coin the Shocker name in this universe.

Jackson Brice is a man who marches to the beat of his own drum. He is very self-centered and lacks a lot of concern for those surrounding him. Brice almost exposes his crew by nonchalantly firing off an Ultron Arm Blaster in public while trying to sell it to Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), engaging in combat with Spider-Man soon afterward. When Brice gets fired for his reckless actions, he threatens to expose Vulture (Michael Keaton) to the police and his very own family as well. Brice does nothing but cause trouble, not only for Spider-Man but for his crew, too, making him among the worst comic book villains in the Marvel movies.

7 Tinkerer (Phineas Mason)

Played by Michael Chernus

Some say that a villain can only be as good as their gear and, thanks to the Tinkerer (Michael Chernus), the men of Vulture's crew have the best toys. Tinkerer works on Vulture's crew to turn Ultron, alien and dark elf tech into highly powerful weapons to sell and use. He is also the mastermind behind the big heist that Vulture attempts to pull off at the end of the film: breaking into the Avengers' invisible jet.

Without Tinkerer, the Vulture's crew would be considered merely thugs. Tinkerer's tech is what gives every villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming the power to do what they do. While Vulture may take up leadership in the group, it's kept running by Tinkerer. His talents have not been fully utilized in the MCU yet, meaning he should absolutely make a comeback in Holland's future Spider-Man films to help the next wave of villains come to life. If there's an underappreciated villain in the Holland Spider-Man films, it's Tinkerer.

6 Hydro-Man

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Most of the action in Spider-Man: Far From Home comes from the many elemental monsters Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) conjures with the help of his team. The first one to truly put Peter and his friends in danger is Hydro-Man. Depicted much differently than in most iterations of the character, Hydro-Man is the first major threat of the film and also serves as a true introduction to Mysterio.

Unlike in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Hydro-Man is typically depicted as a man named Morris Bench (who's referenced in the film, actually), who can turn into water. Bench is the most common version of the character who can be seen in media such as Spider-Man: The Animated Series. The depiction found in Spider-Man: Far From Home may be drastically different from the typical portrayal of the character, but it is Hydro-Man all the same... just made up of a lot of technology and not quite a man.

5 Swarm

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

In the third act of Spider-Man: Far From Home, when Mysterio makes his big play to become the "world's next Iron Man," he brings the forces of all of his elementals together into one giant elemental known as Swarm. Swarm serves as the big final battle for Spider-Man and threatens not only Spider-Man but his friends as well, thanks to Mysterio discovering Spider-Man's secret.

The name Swarm is actually a fun nod to the actual character in the comics, a man whose entire body is made up of bees — kind of like how Swarm's body in Spider-Man: Far From Home is made up entirely of Mysterio's drones. It's fitting because, rather than thinking he is facing one body like before, Spider-Man now knows he's facing a big collection of drones. Plus, the drones somewhat look like a swarm of bees from a distance. The Swarm is the first Avengers-level threat Holland's Spidey faces alone, and he does good, saving London from destruction.

4 Molten Man

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Much like Hydro-Man and Swarm, Molten Man appears in Spider-Man: Far From Home as a much different version of the character than seen before. Unlike how he is seen in media like The Spectacular Spider-Man, where his body is made up of lava or super hot body armor, the MCU's Molten Man is another of Mysterio's drone elementals.

Of the elementals in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Molten Man puts Spider-Man in the toughest position. The battle takes place before he knows Mysterio's true intentions or the fact that the monster is made of drones, which makes his mental state and struggle an incredibly tough one. Spider-Man is put in a very tough spot as he needs to rescue Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Betty (Angourie Rice) while facing Molten Man and trying to save the city from further destruction. For a fake monster, Molten Man causes considerable damage to Prague, giving Spider-Man a run for his money in battle.

3 Shocker (Herman Schultz)

Played by Bokeem Woodbine

After Jackson Brice is destroyed, Herman Schultz (Bokeem Woodbine) receives the Shocker gauntlet and mantle. From here on out, he takes up the reigns and becomes Vulture's right-hand man. With his new handy-dandy gauntlet, Schultz and Vulture take on Spider-Man and the FBI aboard the Staten Island Ferry, and he even takes Spidey on head-to-head as the young hero attempts to chase Vulture.

Jackson Brice may be more self-centered and stereotypically villainous, but Herman Schultz gets the most done and earns the title of Shocker. Herman stands by Vulture when the going gets tough and never gives up when his boss needs him. If there's a smaller villain from the Holland movies that deserves another go in a future film, it's Herman Schultz with his steadfast dedication and grit. He's definitely got it out for Spidey now that he and Vulture have been put away for a while because of him. It also helps that he's played by Woodbine, an underrated actor who makes every movie better.

2 Vulture (Adrian Toomes)

Played by Michael Keaton

Spider-Man's first-ever big-time supervillain reared his ugly claws in the form of the Vulture. Played by the great Michale Keaton, Vulture is a black market dealer specializing in selling weapons and gadgets made from Ultron, dark elves and alien technology. Initially, he is a straightforward contractor, but he opts for a life of crime after he and his crew have their jobs taken by the Stark Industry-backed Department of Damage Control. With a newfound hatred for the Tony Starks of society, Vulture and his crew profit off of Stark and his comrades as much as they can.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is all about challenging Peter Parker's views on being a superhero and what makes a good one. At the beginning of the film, he equates a lot of his self-worth to the new supersuit given to him by Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) and believes that, if he's not one of the big-time heroes, he isn't as worthy. If there were to be a villain perfect to challenge that idealization, it's Vulture. He serves as the perfect outlet to show Peter that he can be a hero without big-time gear and that being an Avenger doesn't always make someone do purely good. Keaton is outstanding in the role, being both menacing and relatable, crafting one of the MCU's most complex and fascinating villains.

1 Mysterio (Quentin Beck)

Played by Jake Gyllenhaal

Besides Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the foe to have easily done the most damage to Peter Parker is Mysterio. Not just physically by literally getting him hit by a train and sending his army of drones after him, but in his personal life, as well. Mysterio betrays Peter's trust to steal Tony Stark's last gift and does something no other Spider-Man villain has done in a film yet: he reveals the hero's real identity to the world in one of the best post-credit scenes in the MCU.

Unlike other Marvel villains, whose actions are largely confined to whichever movie they appear in, Mysterio's actions leave a lasting impression on Peter and set the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home into motion. Mysterio's illusion technology provides for some absolutely breathtaking action spectacles in the latter half of the film, and his good guy act sets up an incredible plot twist. Thanks to Mysterio, Spider-Man: Far From Home has some of the most imaginative Spider-Man action sequences to date. Plus, a good Jake Gyllenhaal performance just cannot be beaten. Mysterio harms Holland's Peter the most, arguably winning the war, even if he isn't alive to savor his victory.

