Tom Holland is all alone - or is he? That's the question posed in a new image the British acting superstar posted to his Instagram from his upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Crowded Room. Holland stars in the lead role and is the executive producer of the series from Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman, which starts streaming June 9, 2023, on Apple TV+.

In The Crowded Room, Holland stars as Danny Sullivan, arrested following his involvement in a shooting amidst the backdrop of New York City in 1979. The mystery unfolds via a series of interviews - with Amanda Seyfried's clinical psychologist Rya Goodwin picking apart the past of Holland's character, revealing his life story throughout 10 episodes until what Apple calls a 'life-altering revelation,' comes to the fore. In the image Holland shared on Instagram, his character Sullivan stands alone, his eyes fixated on something, or someone in the room with him out of shot. His post was accompanied by a caption, in which the internationally renowned friendly neighborhood Spider-Man sought to hype up The Crowded Room ahead of its early Summer release. "I promise you this show will not disappoint," the actor wrote, before add; "we are 7 weeks out from dropping our first three episodes and I have never been more excited to share something with you. BE PART OF THE MYSTERY!"

It should be no mystery why audiences will clamor to The Crowded Room given that Holland is a bona fide superstar. Since his breakout role as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, Holland has spearheaded his own trilogy of Spider-Man films – including the box office smash Spider-Man: No Way Home – and launched a new franchise as Nathan Drake in the video-game adaptation of Uncharted. However, his acting CV also points toward his suitability for the role of Sullivan in The Crowded Room, as Holland is no stranger to drama, thriller, and mystery, be it in his heart-wrenching role in The Impossible or as a war veteran struggling with PTSD in Cherry. Not only should fans share in Holland's excitement ahead of the release of The Crowded Room, but it is important to recognize the project is the first in which the actor will double up on duties, as he has taken on an executive producer role.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'The Crowded Room': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far About the Tom Holland-led Series

When Will 'The Crowded Room' Be Released?

The Crowded Room - an Apple Studios co-production with New Regency will begin streaming on June 9, 2023, with the first three episodes landing on Apple TV+ on that date. Subsequently, the remaining seven episodes will be released every Friday until the season finale on July 28. The rest of the cast outside of Holland and Seyfried includes the likes of Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, Will Chase and more. Check out Holland's Instagram post in anticipation of the new, mystery thriller below.