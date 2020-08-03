Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson Deliver Intensity in First Look at Netflix’s ‘The Devil All the Time’

The first images from Netflix’s upcoming drama The Devil All the Time have arrived, with star Tom Holland immediately pulling all the focus with an incredible thousand-yard stare. These new images arrive a little over a month ahead of director/co-writer Antonio Campos‘ (Afterschool, Simon Killer) newest movie premiering on the streaming platform.

Only a handful of new images from The Devil All the Time are here to tease the decades-spanning drama with Holland at its heart. In the movie, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor plays Arvin Russell, a young man bearing the weight of family trauma and weathering the highs and lows of the mid-20th century. Without giving too much away about the plot, Campos touched on what those highs and lows might be. As Campos told Entertainment Weekly, “[The Devil All the Time is] a multi-strand narrative set between the end of World War II and the beginning of America’s involvement in Vietnam in which a motley group of characters’ lives all intersect.”

A sneak peek at some of the other characters who will figure heavily into this multi-strand narrative alongside Holland’s Arvin can be seen in the additional images below. We get a look at Robert Pattinson‘s maybe shady character Russell Teagardin, Jason Clarke and Riley Keough as Carl and Sandy Henderson, and Bill Skarsgård as Arvin’s father, Willard Russell.

The Devil All the Time is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock‘s 2011 novel of the same name. In addition to the aforementioned cast members, The Devil All the Time stars Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen, and Haley Bennett. Campos adapted the script from Pollock’s novel with his brother, Paolo Campos.

The Devil All the Time is set for a Netflix release on September 16. You can check out the other new images from Campos’ midcentury drama below. For more, check out which movies we’ve pegged as the best new movies on Netflix in August.

