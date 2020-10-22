Tom Holland Reveals First ‘Uncharted’ Image of Himself in Full Costume as Nathan Drake

Fresh off the heels of a bit of an Uncharted tease this morning, Tom Holland has gone positively rogue and revealed an actual image of himself as Nathan Drake from the long-awaited Uncharted movie. Okay so he didn’t actually go rogue, but it was framed as such on Twitter as he threatened to drop a first look at the film after voice actor Nolan North shared a couple of set photos.

So here it is, at last, a live-action Nathan Drake in a full-on Uncharted movie. It’s been a long time coming, as Sony has been trying to make this movie for over a decade with a dozen directors coming and going from the project in that time (David O. Russell, Shawn Levy, and Dan Trachtenberg among them). But it’s Ruben Fleischer who finally stuck, as the Zombieland and Venom filmmaker is in the director’s chair for the Uncharted movie.

Story details are under lock and key but we do know that this film will be a prequel of sorts to the video game franchise, with Holland (obviously) playing a younger version of the hero Nathan Drake. The character is a professional treasure hunter with a shady past, and one imagines this movie will offer some motivation as to how and why Nathan Drake became the character we know in the games.

Mark Wahlberg co-stars with Holland as Victor Sullivan, a former U.S. Navy officer and the mentor/father figure to Nathan. At one point in time, Wahlberg was eyed to actually star as Drake back when Russell was attached to direct.

Filming on Uncharted continues with a cast that also includes Antonio Banderas, but after Holland wraps he’ll move directly into shooting Sony’s highly anticipated Spider-Man sequel. Right now, Uncharted is set for release on July 16, 2021.

Check out the Uncharted movie image below.