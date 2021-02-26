I'll be totally honest. As a fan of both the Uncharted video game series and actor Tom Holland (y'know, Spider-Man?), I do not think Tom Holland is a good fit as lead character Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie adaptation. But, I've been willing to give the project the benefit of a doubt, especially since its status as an origin story makes Holland's young vibes make a little more in-universe sense. However, now that I've heard Holland speak about his performance choices as Nathan Drake to GQ, I'm feeling all kinds of complicated feelings. Holland is very candid about his work in the film — and straight up worries he made some key mistakes as an actor.

When speaking about Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and co-starring Mark Wahlberg as Drake's mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Holland talked about how his need to be seen as an action icon bigger than himself inherently as an actor (as he calls it, "looking cool") might have resulted in some poor creative decisions:

"As soon as you start worrying about 'Do I look good in this shot?' acting becomes something other than playing a character. I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being 'I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment.' I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy – basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment! Look, I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps... It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again."

This is a fascinating bit of self-appraisal from the young thespian! Holland has not only decoded the pitfalls and pressures that come with leading an action film, but wondered aloud of he himself has fallen into them. The reason I love him so much as Spider-Man is because it plays into his endearing vulnerability; that character is just a kid trying his best, and Holland gives it something we don't normally see in action cinema. I don't want Holland to be Mark Wahlberg, to be "a fucking action hero." But I'm also absolutely interested in seeing what he thinks him doing that looks like — and whether his "mistakes" will carry to the screen as much as he thinks they did.

