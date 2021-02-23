Tom Holland, everyone’s favorite spoiler-happy Marvel star, is currently hard at work on the untitled follow-up to 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. But while he’s been filming the highly-anticipated sequel, he’s been tuning in each week to watch WandaVision just like every other MCU fan. And just like every other MCU fan, he absolutely cannot wait to see how it ends.

In a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub during the press day for his upcoming drama Cherry, which reunites him with Avengers Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Holland revealed that the Disney+ limited series is currently his favorite installment in the MCU:

"I am obsessed with 'WandaVision'. It's so difficult because obviously I'm on a Marvel set at the moment. So all of the producers are there, and I could just go up to Kevin Feige and be like, 'So what happens? What's going on?' It's really difficult for me to not ask the questions I want the answers to, but I'm loving it. And I think, honestly, it's for me, my favorite Marvel thing I've seen, because it really makes you think about 'What am I watching? What's going to happen? Where are they going to take this?' I love that they brought back the idea of releasing an episode a week. I think it requires the caliber and the quality of the show to be better because you need to keep people engaged for a longer period of time. So I'm loving it. I'm absolutely loving it."

I’m in complete agreement with Holland in that I would also need to all but physically restrain myself from asking Kevin Feige how the show ends. WandaVision is unique among MCU properties in that, for the first time in several years, we don’t really know where the MCU is heading. There’s obvious advantages to publicly mapping out all of your films several years in advance, but it was admittedly hard to get invested in MCU filler like Avengers: Age of Ultron when I already knew it was going to be a relatively inconsequential stepping stone to everyone fighting Thanos. WandaVision recaptures much of the early MCU excitement, with fans eagerly dissecting each episode for possible clues and sharing theories over what characters might appear and how the show will ultimately connect to the next phase of Marvel movies. Plus, its alternate reality sitcom universe has just been a ton of fun to experience each week, easily making it the most interesting MCU property in years. Check back for the full interview with Holland. Cherry hits theaters February 26, and Apple TV+ on March 12.

