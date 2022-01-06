With Daniel Craig ending his run as 007 with No Time to Die, the hunt for a new James Bond is on, and Variety reports that none other than Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland attempted to toss his name in for consideration.

With the success of the Spider-Man films, Holland explained to Variety that during the days of Spider-Man: Far From Home, he went to Sony Pictures executives to pitch an original idea for a new James Bond film, and things did not work out as he planned. "I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man [Far From Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with," Holland said. "It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

The Sony executives and the Bond estate may have been less than thrilled with that idea, but it turns out that it sparked another. Holland's pitch for an origin story for a popular franchise character encouraged Sony to adapt the blockbuster video game series Uncharted for film: "The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation.”

Uncharted introduces audiences to street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). According to the film's synopsis, the "action-adventure epic spans the globe and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of 'the greatest treasure never found', while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate's long-lost brother."

Uncharted is set to open in theaters on February 11.

