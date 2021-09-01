If you ever wanted proof that MJ and Peter Parker are meant to be, look no further than Tom Holland's cute Instagram photo to Zendaya for her birthday. Holland shared a behind-the-scenes photo from their Spider-Man movies, which pictures Zendaya taking a camera shot of her and Holland. Holland is in costume and covered with scraps, clearly about to shoot or just wrapped an action scene. They look natural and happy, proving that the Spider-Man movies are perfectly cast and also play matchmaker here and there.

His touching caption really just tied the whole thing together: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx." Because the tagline is so sweet, I'm going to ignore his grammar mistakes despite how much it irked me.

Zendaya and Holland first worked together on the first Spider-Man movie, and will reunite for their third outing as the fated couple in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As one of the first films to delve into the multiverse, this might be the most ambitious and highly anticipated Spider-Man film yet. In fact, the first trailer broke Avengers: End Game's 24-hour global view record with 355.5 million views.

The film picks up after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which Peter's identity as Spider-Man was revealed to the public by Mysterio. With his life in jeopardy, Peter asks Dr. Strange to help restore his secret identity, but, naturally, there always comes a price with magic. Alongside Holland and Zendaya, rejoining the cast are Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei. Joining from the Doctor Strange films are Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong. And best of all, reprising their roles from their own Spider-Man franchises are Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Dr. Octopus.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17. Check out Holland's Instagram post below.

