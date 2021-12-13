The explosive opening of the multiverse with Spider-Man: No Way Home, bringing in villains (and, according to internet rumors a-plenty, Spider-Men) of days gone by to face off against Tom Holland's MCU Spidey, bodes many exciting opportunities. But it isn't the first time we've had a Spidey-centric crossover extravaganza: the real ones out there know Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse established the formula well ahead of its soon-to-be-born live-action sibling, featuring more masked menaces than J. Jonah Jameson could have the lung capacity to scream at. It's no surprise, then, that fans across the internet have speculated on a potential Holland cameo in the recently announced sequel, Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) - and both Holland and his co-star Zendaya are into it, according to an interview with SYFY WIRE.

"Love those movies," Zendaya told the outlet during their interview, on the subject of Spider-Verse. Holland concurred, stating that he "love[s] them," and he's "just waiting for the phone call," pleading to the filmmakers behind Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) to "put us in your movie, we want to be in it". It doesn't get much more unequivocal than that, does it? Jacob Batalon, the man behind Peter Parker's bestie Ned in the MCU films, also echoed his desire to be in the movie: "Let me know ... let us know," he said.

According to Holland, the conversation around a cameo - or, even, a bigger part - in the film has already happened. He revealed that current Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal approached him about a part on the set of No Way Home: "Amy actually asked me on the set of this movie and no one has come back to me," he said, Zendaya following with: "Yeah, what the heck?" Naturally, there could be a spoonful of duplicity at play here: there's every chance that they've already recorded lines for the upcoming animated adventure, and you'd think the casting to be logical, given the multiversal implications of No Way Home. On the other hand, maybe they haven't, and they actually are just desperate for roles.

Whatever the case, Spider-Verse maestro Christopher Miller publicly acknowledged the trio's interest on Twitter by way of reaction gif: a monkey on an early-2000s cellphone, captioned with "call me." It looks like all the pieces are in place, then, for an exciting group of additions to the Spider-Verse - depending, of course, on how the actors' agents respond. Negotiations fall through all the time, after all - Spidey fans know that better than anyone - and, as much as the actors might wanna get involved, there are lots of moving parts. Suffice to say: don't get too excited yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17. The wait for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) is a little longer, with it set to crawl onto screens in October next year.

