The fan-favorite cat and mouse are back to grace your screens with an all-new holiday movie, Tom & Jerry: Snowman’s Land. Produced by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the new animated movie will be on DVD in November, just in time for the countdown to the holiday season. The release marks the second Tom & Jerry movie this year, with Tom & Jerry: Cowboy Up! already available to stream since January.

The movie will follow Jerry's nephew, Tuffy, who creates a new friend out of snow. But since the snow mouse is made out of, well, snow, he melts in broad daylight. It is now up to Tuffy and his uncle Jerry to avoid losing their newly-found friend to the sunlight, so they must embark on their only option: to head to the Snowman's land. However, is Jerry's story ever complete without his brooding cat-enemy Tom? As such, the journey isn't as easy as they expect, with plenty of obstacles, other creatures, and a cat and mouse fight. But to save their friend, they must act quickly before he melts to death.

The rival pair have been present in pop culture since they were introduced in 1940, with multiple TV shows and movies that have entertained kids and kids-at-heart alike. The upcoming movie is an addition to the long list of Tom & Jerry films, including Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse, Tom and Jerry Meet Sherlock Holmes, Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers, and Tom and Jerry: The Fast and the Furry.

Directed by Darrell Van Citters, Tom & Jerry: Snowman’s Land features the voices of Kevin Michael Richardson (The Boss Baby: Back in Business), Kath Soucie (Rugrats), and Rick Zieff (Tom & Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers), among others.

Tom & Jerry: Snowman’s Land joins the slate of upcoming animated Holiday movies, including Trick-Or-Treat, Scooby-Doo!, coming out on October 10. The upcoming Tom & Jerry movie, meanwhile, will be released on digital and DVD on November 15. But while it's still two months away, you can watch the fun-filled trailer below.

The official logline reads: