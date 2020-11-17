Warner Bros. has finally released the official trailer for Tom & Jerry, teasing a new live-action/animation blend that will breathe new life into the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Tom & Jerry originally starred in a series of MGM short films beginning in the 1940s and running through the late 1950s. Over the years, Tom & Jerry became a beloved mainstay in the world of animation, with Hanna and Barbera going on to win seven Academy Awards for the various Tom & Jerry short films.

Now, Tom and Jerry will be transported into the 21st century with a gloriously wacky new movie. The trailer for Tom & Jerry begins with a glimmer of a truce between the rascally duo before Tom gets hit by a truck (a classic Jerry trick, to be sure). The Tom & Jerry story will bring Tom and Jerry's feud to a high-end hotel as a recent hire (Chloe Grace Moretz) is forced to figure out how to stop Jerry's shenanigans before it derails an important event. From there, we get a good look at how this movie will blend live-action and animation to create a world where humans and cartoon animals cohabitate. While the blend doesn't offer anything particularly revolutionary when it comes to 2D and 3D worlds colliding, it does look like a seamless integration of technology that will likely allow for a better suspension of disbelief as you watch. That said, Tom & Jerry definitely looks like a crowd-pleaser for younger audiences and younger audiences only, so your mileage may vary on how much you enjoy this new Warner Bros. joint if you fall outside that demographic.

Image via Warner Bros.

In addition to Moretz, the human cast of Tom & Jerry includes Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, and Colin Jost. Tom & Jerry is directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Barbershop) and written by Kevin Costello (Brigsby Bear, Jean-Claude Van Johnson). Chris DeFaria (The LEGO Movie 2, Ready Player One) serves as a producer. Executive producers include Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate. The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Alan Stewart, production designer James Hambidge, editor Peter S. Elliot, and costume designer Alison McCosh. The music is composed by Christopher Lennertz.

Tom & Jerry is coming to theaters in 2021. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what's coming next year with the help of our 2021 movie release calendar.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Tom & Jerry:

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom & Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s new adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

