The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, Henry Fielding’s classic novel, is being reimagined as a four-part television miniseries by MASTERPIECE, ITV, and Mammoth Screen (Victoria, Poldark), and now we have our first look at the leads of the upcoming adaptation. Solly McLeod (The Rising) will be starring as Tom, the hero of the story, alongside Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me) as the heroine Sophia Western.

"Tom Jones is the mother of all romcoms and isn't that just what we all need after the last couple of years of misery? It's a story where the sun barely stops shining, where love conquers all, and at its warm heart stand a pair of young sweethearts everyone can root for," said writer and executive producer Gwyneth Hughes. "Henry Fielding's 18th century novel is sexy and fun; it's also a dramatic rollercoaster, addressing so many modern concerns around consent, sexual equality, and the pursuit of happiness. Tom and Sophia overcome enormous obstacles before finding their way home and to each other. This is a classic adaptation with a wise soul and a great big smile on its face."

Director Georgia Parris also commented:

“This production of Tom Jones is an escapist romp into the sights, sounds, and textures of 18th century England. It is an intimate story that shows how love and desire drive and confound us all, both women and men. I can’t wait to get started on telling this classic story, one of the first-ever English novels, and making it resonate with a modern audience.”

Hughes (Vanity Fair) wrote the series with Parris directing and Benjamin Greenacre producing. Executive producers are James Gandhi, Hughes, Damien Timmer, and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Polly Hill for ITV.

In addition to McLeod and Wilde, Tom Jones stars Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who), James Fleet (Bridgerton), Alun Armstrong (Breeders), Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley), Tamzin Merchant (Carnival Row), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Britannia) and Susannah Fielding (Life).

