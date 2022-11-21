Masterpiece, a series that strives to bring "the best in drama to American public television audiences," has released a teaser trailer announcing the 2023 lineup. The brief 30-second trailer gives fans a look at all the series that will be on Masterpiece in the winter and spring of 2023, and within the trailer were brief snippets of shows such as Miss Scarlet & The Duke, All Creatures Great & Small, fan-favorite Sandition, and the highly-anticipated Tom Jones, a four-part miniseries.

Tom Jones is a reimagining of Henry Fielding's 1749 novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling — or as writer and executive producer Gwyneth Hughes calls it, "the mother of all romcoms." The story is set in the 18th century and focuses on the characters of Tom, played by Solly McLeod (The Rising), and Sophia, played by Sophie Wilde (You Don't Know Me), as they go through a long journey to find love and to find what the true meaning of love is. Hughes adds that Tom Jones is "a story where the sun barely stops shining, where love conquers all, and at its warm heart stand a pair of young sweethearts everyone can root for."

Starring alongside McLeod and Wilde is a cast that consists of Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as Lady Bellaston; Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who) as Honour; James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy; Alun Armstrong (Breeders) as Squire Western; Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) as Aunt Western; Tamzin Merchant (Carnival Row) as Sophia’s Aunt Harriet and Julian Rhind-Tutt (Britannia) as Fitzpatrick.

Image via PBS

RELATED: 'Tom Jones' First Look Image Reveals Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in PBS Adaptation

Other cast members includes Susannah Fielding (Life) as Mrs. Waters; Daniel Rigby (Black Mirror) as Partridge; James Wilbraham (In My Skin) as Blifil; Felicity Montagu (The Durrells in Corfu) as Bridget Allworthy; Janine Duvitski (Benidorm) as Mrs. Wilkins; Dean Lennox Kelly (Jamestown) as Black George, and Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street) as Molly.

The miniseries was filmed entirely on location in Belfast, Ireland. It is directed by Georgia Parris (Mari), and produced by Benjamin Greenacre. Along with Hughes, Damien Timmer, James Gandhi, Susanne Simpson, Rebecca Eaton, and Polly Hill serve as executive producers. Global distribution of the miniseries will be done by ITV Studios.

There is no exact release date for Tom Jones, but the miniseries looks to come to Masterpiece sometime in 2023. You can watch the trailer for Masterpiece's 2023 lineup, including Tom Jones, below: