Tom McCarthy and Ed Brubaker are teaming up to work on a feature adaptation of Brubaker's graphic novel Pulp, according to Above the Line. McCarthy may also direct the movie, depending on how the script comes together.

While there are no details about the exact plot points in the movie, the graphic novel Pulp, created by Brubaker and published by Image Comics, is about a man in 1930s New York named Max Winters. Max Winters is a pulp writer who finds himself drawn into a story like the kind he writes about an outlaw in the Wild West that gives his own form of justice with the barrel of a gun. But will Max be able to be like the outlaw in his stories when confronted by bank robbers, Nazi spies, and enemies from his past? If the movie sticks to the plot points in the graphic novel, it will be a visual feast for the eyes and a fun story to watch on screen.

Brubaker is known for collaborating with artist Sean Phillips on numerous comics such as Batman: Gotham Noir, Criminal, Incognito, Fatale, The Fade Out, and Kill or Be Killed. He has won many awards, including a GLAAD Media Award, an Ignatz Award, two Harvey Awards, and seven Eisner Awards, and served as the co-writer and executive producer of the Amazon series Too Old to Die Young. He worked with Sean Phillips and artist Jacob Phillips on Pulp.

McCarthy is well known for playing reporter Scott Templeton in the show The Wire and directing and writing Stillwater, The Station Agent, The Visitor, Win Win, and Spotlight, where he won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and was nominated for Best Director. He co-wrote Up, for which he received a nomination for Best Original Screenplay along with Bob Peterson and Pete Docter, and served as the director and executive producer for the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. Recently, he created, wrote, directed, and served as executive producer of the TV series Alaska Daily, starring Hilary Swank.

McCarthy and Brubaker have started writing the script, and as the project is in its early days, negotiations on where Pulp will land have yet to begin. Stay tuned to Collider for further details on production, plot details, and casting.