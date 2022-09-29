The cast for Kevin Costner's upcoming western film grows even more extensive as several new actors have joined Horizon, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The film, produced by New Line Cinema, is currently under production.

Actor Tom Payne (Prodigal Son) has joined the film in an undisclosed role alongside Abbey Lee, who previously appeared in Lovecraft Country, and newcomer Wasé Chief. Tim Guinee (Vampires) also joins the cast with Michael Angarano, who will also be starring in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Colin Cunningham (Falling Skies), and Scott Haze, who recently appeared in Jurassic World: Dominion. Rounding out, the rest of the cast includes Angus Macfadyen (Braveheart), Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies), and Jon Beavers (Animal Kingdom).

The new additions to the film join the previously announced cast that includes Sienna Miller (American Sniper), SamWorthington (Avatar), Jamie Campbell Bowe (Stranger Things), and Luke Wilson (Old School). The rest of the cast includes Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Ella Hunt, who starred in Dickinson.

Image via HBO

While specific details on the upcoming project, such as the roles that the new cast members will play, Horizon will take place during a 15-year timespan before and after the American Civil War. The film's logline via Deadline reads, "Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it."

Coster, who previously helmed the Academy Award-winning Civil War-era epic Dances With Wolves, produces and directs Horizon and co-writes the script with Jon Baird. The two-time Oscar-winning director previously starred in Yellowstone, a popular western television series that spawned into a franchise. Costner also previously directed Open Range, a 2003 western film, which critics well reviewed positively. With the filmmaker's established history with the genre attached to a potentially gripping story bolstered by a talented cast, Horizon could be an exciting historical film to look forward to when it releases in the near future.

With the film still in its early stages of production, no official release date for Horizon has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for Yellowstone below.