The Big Picture Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix and became one of the most hated men on reality TV.

Sandoval reveals that Summer House star Carle Radke reached out to offer his support at BravoCon.

He also revealed that Lisa Vanderpump came to his defense a bit, though he admits that she was mostly trying to cool the tension between the cast.

As we all know, Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her best friend Rachel Leviss and the "Scandoval" of Vanderpump Rules became the talk of the season. But while Sandoval became one of the most hated men on the internet overnight in Season 10, by Season 11, he had the cast back on his side and people like Lala Kent ended up essentially telling Madix to get over their break-up after nine years together, only six months after the whole "Scandoval." So for most of Season 11, people were trying to bring Sandoval back into the fold, and now he's telling Andy Cohen which of the other Bravolebrities came to his aid.

On Watch What Happens Live, Sandoval said that Summer House's Carl Radke came to his side at BravoCon and was there for him. “More recently at BravoCon, Carl said, ‘Hang in there,'” Sandoval said. “He was really sweet.” This is not surprising. Radke was a known playboy on Summer House and while things were turning around with his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard, they've taken a turn for the worst again. So Radke being there for Sandoval makes sense, as birds of a feather flock together.

Sandoval went on though to say that Lisa Vanderpump had his back and even said that he doesn't think she went too hard into defending him. “Obviously, Lisa [had my back],” he said. “I don’t think she was really defending me. I think she was just, you know, trying to just calm everybody down…people kind of thought I was some comic book villain…she was more like, this is a person, a human being. He’s not just a villain on a show.”

Sandoval Is Still a Villain on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Part of the problem with Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is that everyone wanted us to move on from "Scandoval" and let Sandoval get off scot-free. Now, acting as if people are wrong in calling out his behavior is ironic because it shows that he has not changed at all. Sandoval will always think that he was in the right and having people like Radke on his side isn't going to help change that. Hopefully, the reunion for Vanderpump Rules will set the record straight on how people treated Madix all season when she was the victim of this situation but, for now, at least Sandoval is happy collecting the other bad guys of the Bravo world at his side for support.

