It’s no secret that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney have never been each other's greatest fans. Katie partly blamed Sandoval for the breakdown of her marriage to Tom Schwartz and then doubled down on her dislike of him after ‘Scandoval’ which saw him cheat on his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix with former castmate Rachel Leviss on the reality show's 10th season.

Sandoval, on the other hand, held a low opinion of Katie because of what he saw as negative and interfering behavior within the group and because of the way he felt Katie treated her then-husband.

Tensions have bubbled between the two of them whenever they have been filmed together over the last few series. Now, on the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Sandoval has laid down exactly what he thinks of Katie, calling her behavior "the very definition of evil." He said:“ Every time Schwartz is seen with a girl, Katie starts collectively being negative towards him.” When Schwartz was asked if he would ever get back together with Katie, Sandoval didn’t try to hide his feelings on the matter and jumped in first exclaiming:

“No, no, no, no, no!”

Tom Sandoval Doesn't Hold Back His Feelings About Katie Maloney

When asked if he felt Katie’s level of anger towards Jo Wenberg was justified, Sandoval responded:

“I think Katie’s level of anger is rarely ever on par with the action. She openly talks about how she enjoys watching people suffer. That IS the very definition of evil.” Some fans think Sandoval’s criticism of Katie is hypocritical considering the upset he caused last year with his actions, many feel he is justified in what he is saying.

Despite Katie in the early days of VPR seeming to kowtow to Stassi Schroeder and often being upset by what could be perceived as Stassi’s ‘mean girl behavior’, according to some, Katie has gone on to carry the mantle and then some in terms of being mean.

When Scheana Shay first joined the group, Katie called her a "whore," when Jo came along, Katie referred to her as "a rat," "like a crackhead," and "a psychopath," all of which visibly upset Jo.

When Schwartz and Katie split, Katie demanded that Schwartz not to date within the group, yet this season, viewers and Schwartz discovered that Katie had slept with Schwartz’s best friend. When Schwartz showed an interest in newcomer Tori Keeth, Katie seemed to swoop in and vie for her affections too.

Despite this, on the VPR After Show, Schwartz didn’t echo Sandoval’s sentiments, saying that he still loved and cared for Katie and wanted the best for her. Sweet.

Vanderpump Rules is streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

