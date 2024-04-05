The Big Picture Ariana Madix moved on from Tom Sandoval, who is now dating Victoria Lee Robinson.

Sandoval introduced Robinson to JoJo Siwa, sharing updates on social media.

Tom Schwartz is in a new relationship, and tension among the cast is building for season 12.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is tense since it was filmed months after Ariana Madix dumped Tom Sandoval after catching him cheating. Ariana is dating someone new, but can't completely get away from her ex-boyfriend. The reality stars still share a home, are on the same show, yet Ariana doesn't want to talk to him anymore. Meanwhile, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are ready to befriend Sandoval again.

Sandoval started his new relationship with model Victoria Lee Robinson in January. She hasn't made an appearance on Vanderpump Rules because the relationship started after filming. But he is on the move with his girlfriend and giving fans updates on social media.

Tom Sandoval Introduces Victoria Lee Robinson to JoJo Siwa

On April 4, Sandoval posted a video on his Instagram Story enjoying JoJo Siwa's performance. He then had a video hugging the dancer and introducing her to his girlfriend. Sandoval and Siwa were on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test in 2023, and it looks like they're keeping in touch. Robinson tells her boyfriend to give Siwa the flowers that he's holding and he does. The couple also shared videos of their vacation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. One of them showed the model singing "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield in a bar for karaoke. Robinson currently has her Instagram profile on private.

Sandoval isn't the only cast member moving on after a major breakup. Tom Schwartz struck up a romance with Jo Wenberg, and it was shown in season 11. The ladies weren't very welcoming to her for multiple reasons. He told Collider what he wants in his next partner after his divorce from Katie Maloney. "Somebody who is dialed into their career, somebody with a wicked sense of humor," he said. Schwartz made it clear that he wants a family one day. "I know I'm not getting any younger, I don't know after being in a relationship for 13 years," he said. "The prospect of dating has been kind of scary."

We'll have to wait and see how Sandoval's new relationship will change the dynamic of the cast next season. For now, it looks like we're only building up to a feud with Katie and Ariana on one side and Lala and Scheana on the other. It's unknown who will return or appear for season 12. But if Robinson makes an appearance, it'll probably lead to drama with the split cast.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is currently airing on Bravo with episodes available to stream on Peacock.

