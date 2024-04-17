The Big Picture Tom Sandoval faced a harsh reality on Vanderpump Rules, learning his ex may have never loved him.

Sandoval's new relationship with Victoria Lee Robinson brings closure, no longer dwelling on the past.

Despite the drama, Sandoval is focusing on his positivity with Robinson, leaving the past behind.

Tom Sandoval, Vanderpump Rules’ resident villain, experienced a rude awakening on the April 16 episode of the hit Bravo show. This came after learning that his ex Rachel “Raquel” Leviss might never have loved him. He claimed that he was the one who invested more in their relationship. The pairing’s get-together is otherwise known as the affair that broke up Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s nine-year relationship. This instance was dubbed “Scandoval” when news broke on March 3, 2023.

On the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Sandoval clapped back. Looking back on when others assumed he was going to “spiral” made him uncomfortable. So much so that when Jax Taylor asked the 40-year-old reality TV star whether he still talked to former flame Leviss, he was quick to answer, “No.” He didn’t stop after that comment. “In that moment, I felt like it would’ve been nice to at least give it a shot,” Sandoval explained. Looking back on the situation, he has a different opinion, “But, you know what, I’m better off – way better off.” He does, however, “wish her the best of luck.” Yet he couldn’t resist ending his statement on “good riddance.”

What Happened During Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules?'

Image via Bravo

This change of heart couldn’t have been any more different than when Vanderpump Rules was still filming. After Rachel Leviss revealed on her podcast that she “wasn’t in love” with him, Sandoval was visibly upset. It even pained his friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, who had to break the hard news to his buddy, “It’s over man. It’s been over.” Sandoval himself seemed to have taken the hit quite personally, revealing that he wasn’t ready to give up hope until he heard the clip from the podcast. “To go through all that and not even give it a shot, like what was it all for,” was a statement the controversial cast member made during the episode.

Currently, Tom Sandoval is dating model Victoria Lee Robinson, whom he has been gushing about, even stating that she is one of the sweetest people he has ever encountered. He no longer thinks about how he finds Leviss’ comments “disrespectful.” This is quite a change from the latest Vanderpump Rules installment when his closest confidants thought he was going to stumble into a bad mental health period. He’s also a lot more restrained compared to his claims when he called her “selfish,” or how she used him “and is now throwing me away.”

Because of his new connection, Sandoval is no longer craving closure. After spending the last couple of months together, with his new girlfriend, Tom Sandoval is allowing the drama that has followed him around to stay in the past. Right now, his focus on Victoria Lee Robinson has been as positive as can be. He has even been introducing her to his friends. This was revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Best friend Tom Schwartz has met Robinson and approves of his pal’s love interest, “She is absolutely lovely,” he eagerly said to Cohen.

