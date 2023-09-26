The Big Picture Tom Sandoval continues to showcase his villainous ways, proudly sharing his questionable behavior at a music festival on Instagram.

Despite the fallout from his affair with Rachel Leviss, Sandoval shows no remorse and continues to bring up the past, causing pain to Ariana Madix and Leviss.

It remains unclear why Scheana Shay, who once defended Madix, was seen hanging out with Sandoval at the festival. Sandoval's actions and Shay's involvement raise questions about their intentions and loyalty.

Tom Sandoval continues to be a mess and is proudly sharing that. Sandoval is currently at the music festival Life Is Beautiful, which is infamous in Vanderpump Rules history because it is where he and Rachel Leviss were together when he began cheating on his ex, Ariana Madix. Despite his indiscretions, Sandoval refuses to recognize that he plays the victim, but Scheana Shay continues to come to his rescue.

On Sandoval's Instagram Stories, Shay was featured at the festival with him and it has raised a lot of questions about their relationship -- given how they ended their friendship in Season 10. After the affair between Sandoval and Leviss was revealed, Shay pushed Leviss and then confronted Sandoval about it in defense of her friend Madix. To see her then hanging out with Sandoval at a festival not even a year later seems premature. Shay's husband Brock Davies was also there.

Sandoval was also being shady about Leviss while there, posting "Be a good person" which is a call out to Leviss' hat she's worn and is yet again calling out to her when she's made it clear that she wants him to leave her alone. Whether it is Sandoval setting the scene for how he's going to act in Season 11 or how he just doesn't care how the reality TV world looks at him, he's showing his villainous ways.

Tom Sandoval Doesn't Care

Image via Bravo

This show has highlighted the men of the franchise at their lowest and while they haven't really redeemed themselves, they haven't had villain arcs quite like Sandoval has. Even Jax Taylor has made a little less of a mockery of himself in the same way as Sandoval has. These stories show a man who doesn't care the pain he's caused two women. Madix has moved on with her new boyfriend Daniel Wai and Leviss has blocked Sandoval and seemingly left the show. Sandoval still referencing things that hurt them both in his story? Bringing up the past? It's screaming irrelevance and it's pathetic in a way that he should be ashamed and whatever Shay was doing there is a mystery to us all. Apparently, Sandoval followed her back on Instagram during this event but Scheana....run.