The Big Picture Billie Lee is creating a drama with Tom Sandoval and accusing his girlfriend and friend.

Sandoval defended his relationships on Instagram and promised to address everything later.

The ongoing feud between Lee and Sandoval is likely to escalate, with Lee preparing for a new podcast episode.

Tom Sandoval and one of the only friends he still had are having a falling out. Billie Lee, who fans know from Vanderpump Rules as the Sandoval defender, has been talking a lot about Sandoval and his new girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson. On her podcast, Billie & the Kid, Lee has been sharing "stories" about Robinson and her thoughts on dating Sandoval, insinuating that Robinson was ashamed of dating the Vanderpump Rules star. Lee has also said that Robinson hates Kyle Chan and has talked negatively about him (in a video on her Instagram story where she mispronounced his name).

It all came to a head when Sandoval finally spoke out about what was going on and accused Lee of intentionally trying to disrupt all the friends and relationships between himself, Robinson, and Chan. Sandoval took to his own Instagram story to defend his girlfriend and Chan. “Billie Lee’s false claims towards Victoria Lee Robinson and Kyle Chan were designed to damage our friendships and relationships. Victoria, Kyle, and I all heard her on speakerphone while she made those accusations. They were designed to isolate me from my close friends for ulterior motives. It’s not a coincidence that she is doing this while I am out of the country, and she is on tour,” he wrote.

Sandoval went on to clarify that this is not the end of this situation. “I will be addressing everything when I am back,” he added. Given how Lee has been responding to everyone's comments about her, Sandoval finally stepping up is going to be interesting to watch play out.

Billie Lee Won't Stop Talking About Everyone

The rumors about their friendship started when Jo Wenberg revealed that Lee and Sandoval were no longer friends. Slowly, it was revealed through Lee and Wenberg that the reasoning for it was how Robinson was behaving. Lee claimed she would fight with Sandoval, that she thought Lee and Sandoval were sleeping with each other, and that Robinson's drug use was an issue. Since everyone else involved in the situation has said that Lee is lying.

Now that Sandoval has pushed back, Lee is once again getting ready to record a new episode. She posted in her story that she was recording with a "special guest" and even agreed with Katie Maloney that Sandoval is a "truth teller" and that the arc is exhausting (Lee and Maloney were not exactly friends on the show). What all of this is going to mean for the future of Lee and Sandoval, who knows, but I guess we have Lee's response to look forward to.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock