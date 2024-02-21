The Big Picture Sandoval's comparison of "Scandoval" to George Floyd's murder highlights his inflated ego.

Equating a reality TV scandal to a civil rights tragedy is disrespectful and inappropriate.

Sandoval's attempt to justify the comparison only emphasizes his lack of perspective and insensitivity.

Tom Sandoval's idea of what the "Scandoval" situation meant for not just himself, Rachel Leviss, and Ariana Madix seems to have made his ego and his head bigger than anyone could have imagined. Sandoval went too far with his latest comparison. While Sandoval was speaking to The New York TimesMagazine, he spoke on the cultural impact his cheating scandal had in the reality television sphere. According to the Vanderpump Rules star, his cheating scandal is as huge as George Floyd's murder.

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?” he said. The interviewer, Irina Aleksander, did clarify that she thinks she understood his meaning. "He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic center of a nationwide discussion and a major news story,” she said. “What he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective.”

According to a source who spoke with RealityTea, the situation was Sandoval just trying to compare "Scandoval" to other national stories. “He was comparing the scandal to other national news stories that made huge headlines globally,” they said. “That’s it.” The issue here though is that George Floyd was unjustly murdered. Thus, the two situations are not comparable.

Tom Sandovol's Ego Is Out of Control

Comparing a reality television moment and everyone talking about it to a civil rights issue is insane. Sandoval has proven he has an accountability issue. Now, the Bravolebrity also shows he's out of touch.

The backlash on social media from his recent comments has been swift. While some laugh it off, many consider it ignorant and insulting. As of now, Sandoval hasn't made a public apology for his remarks.

