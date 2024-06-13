The Big Picture Billie Lee asked Sandoval to be a sperm donor, upsetting him as she got more comfortable with the idea.

Kyle and Victoria claim Billie attempted to isolate Sandoval from them and made false accusations.

Sandoval confirmed Lee's damaging statements were heard by all and suggested ulterior motives.

It’s a new day, and another bizarre mess is unfolding in Bravo town. So basically, Victoria Lee Robinson and Kyle Chan — Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend and one of his closest friends respectively — have revealed that Billie Lee once asked Sandoval to “give” her a baby. Both Robinson and Chan recently appeared on the Up and Adam YouTube show and said quite a few things in response to Lee’s recent diss statements and accusations against Robinson.

It all started when Lee first took things to her podcast Billie & The Kid’s June 6, 2024, episode and accused Victoria of thinking that she and Tom were cheating on her. Not just that, Lee said that Victoria made Sandoval’s drinking worse, leading to him missing his work commitments. She went far enough to claim that Robinson would read all of her boyfriend’s text messages. To top it all off, she added that Victoria moved both her and Ariana Madix’s belongings. Now, all these accusations had to have a fallout and so Chan and Robinson not only responded but also made some controversial accusations of their own.

Sandoval Disappointed With Billie Lee’s Statements

Fans of Vanderpump Rules witnessed Billie Lee standing by Sandoval during Season 11, being one of his few supporters post-Scandoval. However, the former besties have now severed ties, and with all these statements coming from Lee, there’s probably no hope for them to make up any time soon. This is quite a shocker as, according to Kyle and Victoria’s claims, Sandoval was first flattered about being asked to be a sperm donor. However, as Lee started becoming more comfortable with the idea, Sandoval became kind of upset with it. Both Kyle and Victoria also claimed that Billie tried to isolate Sandoval from both.

Sandoval is currently out of the country and recently took to his Instagram story to address the ongoing statements. He sounded disappointed about the whole situation with Billie and confirmed Kyle and Victoria’s recent claims in the following words:

“Billie Lee’s false claims towards Victoria Lee Robinson and Kyle Chan were designed to damage our friendships and relationships. Victoria, Kyle, and I all heard her on speakerphone while she made those accusations.”

Tom Sandoval went on to add that Billie has ulterior motives behind these statements about his girlfriend and that they are:

“Designed to isolate me from my close friends. It is not a coincidence that she is doing this while I am out of the country and she is on tour. I will be addressing everything when I am back.”

Tom Sandoval is also gearing up for the upcoming season of The Traitors alongside Sam Asghari, and two new Survivor stars, among others. While the exact release date for The Traitors Season 3 has yet to be unveiled, you can keep up on the whole Lee-Sandoval Pump Rules saga as all 11 installments of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

